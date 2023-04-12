Thomson 65-inch Google TV launched under Rs. 50000

Thomson has expanded its collection of smart TVs with the launch of the new 65-inch Google TV, which belongs to the Oath Pro Max series. The latest TV features a 65-inch screen and runs on the latest Google TV operating system. It also provides support for Dolby Digital and Dolby ATMOS, as well as HDR10+. Despite these premium features and the larger display, it comes at a price below Rs. 50000. Are you curious to learn more about the specs, features, and price of the Thomson 65-inch Google TV?

Thomson 65-inch Google TV price and availability

The latest Thomson 65-inch Google TV of the Oath Pro Max series comes at a starting price of Rs. 43999 only. The new TV will be launched on Flipkart and will be available during the Summer Saving Days Sale which begins on the 13th April 2023. The Flipkart Summer Saving Days Sale will run from 13th - 17th April 2023. You can also find several other Thomson smart TVs.

Thomson 65-inch Google TV specs and features

The new 65-inch TV is packed with premium features like Google Tv, Dolby Digital & Dolby Atmos and comes with a memory of 2GB + 16GB. This new 65-inch Google TV supports Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TrueSurround. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits. It features a Bezel-less design along with dual 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers enabled with Digital Noise Filter. You can choose sound modes from – Standard, Sport, Movie, and Music. It also supports Dual Band (2.4 + 5 )GHz. Apart from these, it gets 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

It comes with more than 10000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store. It is available in Rose Gold colour with an alloy stand. The report also features dedicated Shortcut Keys of Netflix, Prime, Youtube, and Favourite App.