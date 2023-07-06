The biggest Whatsapp scam: How you should be careful?
WhatsApp Pink is a virus that is being widely spread via WhatsApp groups. As soon as you download the app on your phone, you lose complete access to your phone. As soon as a user downloads the WhatsApp Pink app on their phone, they get a message containing a link to an APK download. The downloaded file is a virus that gets complete access to your device as soon as it is on your phone. This further puts your data at the risk of being misused.
First Published Date: 06 Jul, 22:20 IST
Tags: whatsapp cybersecurity
71688661905046
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS