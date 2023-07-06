Home Videos The biggest Whatsapp scam: How you should be careful?

The biggest Whatsapp scam: How you should be careful?

WhatsApp Pink is a virus that is being widely spread via WhatsApp groups. As soon as you download the app on your phone, you lose complete access to your phone. As soon as a user downloads the WhatsApp Pink app on their phone, they get a message containing a link to an APK download. The downloaded file is a virus that gets complete access to your device as soon as it is on your phone. This further puts your data at the risk of being misused.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 22:23 IST
First Published Date: 06 Jul, 22:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets