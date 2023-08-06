 Xiaomi Mi 10i 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10i 128GB

Xiaomi Mi 10i 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor , 4820 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi 10i 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi 10i 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹21,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570)
108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4820 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Xiaomi Mi 10i 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10I 128Gb in India?

Xiaomi Mi 10I 128Gb price in India at 21,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4820 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi 10I 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi 10I 128Gb?

What is the Xiaomi Mi 10I 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Mi 10I 128Gb Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Mi 10i 128gb