YouTube Premium’s AI-powered 'Jump Ahead' feature takes you to relevant video sections - Details

YouTube Premium members can now test out a new AI-powered feature called ‘Jump ahead'. Rolled out as a part of a wider experiment, this feature aims to enhance user experience by allowing subscribers to skip ahead to the most relevant part of a video with just a double-tap.

List of Best Selling Products

Testing and Rollout

Previously tested in March, YouTube is now making ‘Jump ahead' more accessible for Premium subscribers through the youtube.com/new platform. Once activated, users can simply double-tap to skip ahead and encounter a pill-shaped button in the bottom-right corner. This button, labelled ‘Jump ahead', offers to take users to the section most commonly skipped by viewers, reported9to5google.

Also read: LinkedIn introduces new brain games; Know how it helps users boost productivity, increase focus

How it Works

By leveraging AI and data on viewer behaviour, YouTube identifies the optimal point to jump to, ensuring users can swiftly navigate to the content they find most engaging. Upon tapping the button, users are greeted with an overlay indicating that they are ‘Jumping over commonly skipped section', a feature exclusive to YouTube Premium members.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Initially introduced as a small-scale experiment, the feature has now gained broader visibility on the youtube.com/new experiments page. However, it is currently limited to the mobile client and is accessible via Settings > Try experimental new features. Additionally, it is worth noting that this feature is exclusive to the YouTube Android app and is available only for English videos in the US.

Also read: Apple removes these AI image generator apps from App Store- Know about the new rules here

While not applicable to every video, the feature seems to prioritise videos with a significant number of views. Furthermore, access to this experimental feature requires a YouTube Premium membership. The trial period is set to conclude on June 1, with the possibility of extension depending on user feedback and engagement.

B0BDK62PDX-2

‘Jump ahead' joins the ranks of other AI-driven features on YouTube, such as the ‘Ask' questions generated by AI. Together, these innovations reflect YouTube's commitment to enhancing user experience through the integration of cutting-edge technology.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!