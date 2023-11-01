Xiaomi Mi 13i Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Mi 13i Xiaomi Mi 13i is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,999 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z Processor , 5600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹31,999 (speculated) Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5600 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Mi 13i Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 13i in India is Rs. 31,999. This is the Xiaomi Mi 13i base model with 8 GB RAM. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Mi 13i in India is Rs. 31,999. This is the Xiaomi Mi 13i base model with 8 GB RAM. Xiaomi Mi 13i (8 GB RAM)

Xiaomi Mi 13i Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5600 mAh Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5600 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Custom UI MIUI

Launch Date September 30, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

User Available Storage Up to 128 GB

