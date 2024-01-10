Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 12gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 12GB RAM
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Arctic White, Coral Purple, Midnight Black
The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 29,999. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 12GB RAM base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Arctic White, Coral Purple and Midnight Black. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.