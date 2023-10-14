Xiaomi 13i Hypercharge 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi 13i HyperCharge 5G Xiaomi 13i HyperCharge 5G is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 28,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹28,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi 13i Hypercharge 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera Display Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Custom UI MIUI

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 8, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MT6891Z

Fabrication 6 nm

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

