 Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_FrontCamera_5MP
XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_7
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_8
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_9
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_10
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_11
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_12
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_13
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_14
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_15
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_16
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39652/heroimage/160692-v3-xiaomi-redmi-a3-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmiA3128GB_17
Release date : 23 Feb 2024

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,899 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB now with free delivery.
Olive Green Midnight Black Lake Blue
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

8 MP + 0.08 MP

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB in India is Rs. 9,899.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Olive Green, Midnight Black and Lake Blue. ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB

Out of Stock
15% off

POCO C61

POCO C61 (Mystical Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)| Expandable Upto 1 TB | Upto 12 GB RAM with Turbo RAM | 6.71" HD+ 90Hz Display with Gorilla Glass 3 Protection | Side Fingerprint Sensors | USB Type C
₹9,999 ₹8,487
Buy Now
39% off

Redmi 13C

Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera
₹13,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
34% off

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
₹17,499 ₹11,499
Buy Now

More from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • Space Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹9,800
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 10 128GB
  • Pacific Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,990
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Xiaomi Redmi 10 128gb

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128GB
  • Carbon Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹9,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ 128gb

Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Comet Blue
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹7,998
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB Competitors

8% OFF

Lava Blaze 2 5G 128GB
  • Glass Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,499 ₹12,499
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Lava Blaze 2 5g 128gb

Realme C65 5G
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹9,999
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Realme C65 5g

Moto G24 Power
  • Glacier Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹8,297
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Moto G24 Power

Moto G34
  • Charcoal Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹11,790
Check Details
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Moto G34

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    8 MP + 0.08 MP

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Colours

    Olive Green, Midnight Black, Lake Blue

  • Height

    168.3 mm

  • Width

    76.3 mm

  • Weight

    193 grams Below

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    83.14 %

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Resolution

    720x1650 px (HD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Android Go

  • Launch Date

    February 23, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Custom Watermark Filters Voice Shutter

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 0.08 MP

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.839 W/kg, Body: 0.773 W/kg

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G36

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 112 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Videos

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
Tech Videos

Xiaomi News

Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera

Redmi 13 launched with 108MP camera: Check price, availability, specs and more

06 Jun 2024
Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

29 May 2024
Redmi 13 4G

Redmi 13 4G global launch: From expected specs to colour options, know what's coming

25 May 2024
Mobiles News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 06 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip

8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 6.67 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check Details

OPPO Find N3

Red Cliff Danxia, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹145,399
Check Details

Vivo Y100i 5G

Black, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
₹18,890
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Amber Gold, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹11,499
Check Details

Realme GT 6T

Fluid Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹30,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Apricot Crush, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹28,900
₹34,990
Buy Now

IQOO Z9x 6GB RAM

Tornado Green, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹14,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 06 June 2024
Home Mobiles in India Xiaomi Mobile Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb