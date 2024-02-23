Xiaomi Redmi A3 128gb - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,899 in India with 8 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G36 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB now with free delivery.
Olive Green
Midnight Black
Lake Blue
128 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
4 GB
Display
6.7 inches
Battery
5000 mAh
Rear Camera
8 MP + 0.08 MP
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB Price in India
The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB in India is Rs. 9,899. This is the Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Olive Green, Midnight Black andLake Blue....Read MoreRead Less
Xiaomi Redmi A3 128GB
Out of Stock
15% off
POCO C61
POCO C61 (Mystical Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)| Expandable Upto 1 TB | Upto 12 GB RAM with Turbo RAM | 6.71" HD+ 90Hz Display with Gorilla Glass 3 Protection | Side Fingerprint Sensors | USB Type C
₹9,999
₹8,487
Buy Now
39% off
Redmi 13C
Redmi 13C (Starshine Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Powered by 4G MediaTek Helio G85 | 90Hz Display | 50MP AI Triple Camera
₹13,999
₹8,499
Buy Now
34% off
Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi Mi A3 (Kind of Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)