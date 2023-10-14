Xiaomi Redmi K70 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Xiaomi Redmi K70 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 31,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹31,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5800 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70 in India is Rs. 31,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi K70 in India is Rs. 31,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi K70 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi K70 (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi K70 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera 24 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Battery 5800 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5800 mAh Camera Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Pixel Density 392 ppi

Display Type OLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) General Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes Performance RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Graphics Adreno 730

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

Not sure which

mobile to buy?