Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹23,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893 Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro in India is Rs. 23,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro in India is Rs. 23,990. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893

Front Camera 24 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Pixel Density 392 ppi

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Bluetooth Yes

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

