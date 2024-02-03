Ziox Astra Nxt - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Ziox Astra Nxt Ziox Astra Nxt is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 2,450 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1600 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ziox Astra Nxt from HT Tech. Buy Ziox Astra Nxt now with free delivery.