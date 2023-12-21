 Acer One 14 Z8 415 (un.599si.009) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 21 December 2023
Key Specs
₹25,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹29,990 29% OFF
The starting price for the Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop in India is Rs. 25,990.  At Amazon, the Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,990.

Acer One 14 Laptop Intel Core i3-1115G4 (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Z8-415 with 35.56 cm (14.0") Full HD Display, 1.49 KG, Pure Silver
₹41,999 ₹29,990
Acer Extensa 15 Thin Light Intel Processor Pentium Silver N5030 15 6 inches 39 cm Business Laptop

Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Intel Processor Pentium Silver N5030 15.6 inches (39 cm) Business Laptop (4GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1.9 Kg, EX215-31)
₹48,990 ₹24,490
Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor 8GB RAM 512GB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics Windows 11 Home Thin and Light Laptop

Acer One 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Laptop Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0") HD Display
₹39,999 ₹26,990
Acer Aspire 3 AMD A3020e Dual Core Processor 4GB RAM 256GB SSD Windows 11 Home AMD Radeon Graphics Black 1 9 Kg A314 22 with 14 inches 35 5 cm HD Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 AMD A3020e Dual Core Processor (4GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Black/1.9 Kg) A314-22 with 14 inches (35.5 cm) HD Laptop
₹34,500 ₹27,999
Acer One 14 Z8 415 Un 599si 009 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 45 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 2 Cell
Display Details
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • FHD Display
  • No
General Information
  • Silver
  • Acer
  • 64-bit
  • 323 x 221 x 21.6 mm
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 21.6 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • One 14 Z8-415 (UN.599SI.009)
Memory
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 3.0 Ghz
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Integrated
Peripherals
  • Isolated Keys Keyboard
  • Touchpad With Multi Gesture And Scrolling Function
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Latest Laptops

