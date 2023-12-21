Acer One 14 Z8 415 (un.599si.009) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer One 14 Laptop
Acer One 14 Laptop Intel Core i3-1115G4 (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/256 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Z8-415 with 35.56 cm (14.0") Full HD Display, 1.49 KG, Pure Silver
The starting price for the Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop in India is Rs. 25,990. At Amazon, the Acer One 14 Z8 415 UN 599SI 009 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 29,990. It comes in the following colors: Silver. ...Read More Read Less
