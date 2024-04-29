Nothing Phone 2a special edition launching today in India: Know what Nothing has planned

Nothing launched a new mid-range smartphone in March, the Nothinge Phone 2a which has been gaining a lot of popularity. Now, the company is planning to launch a special edition of the smartphone specifically for the Indian market. The Nothing Phone 2a special edition will be unveiled today, April 29, at 12PM. On the other hand, Carl Pei has also announced the “Community Edition Project” for its special edition device. Know what the company is planning.

Nothing Phone 2a special edition

The e-commerce website, Flipkart has teased a new India-special edition for the Nothing Phone 2a which will be unveiled today at noon. According to speculations, the new smartphone is expected to have one “Pro” or “Plus” model which is code-named “‘PacManPro.” Therefore, the upcoming edition may get some upgraded specifications in comparison to the Nothing Phone 2a. However, there is no new information available about the smartphone, therefore, we will have to wait a little longer to confirm what Nothing has planned for the India-special edition of Nothing Phone 2a.

B0CX74JKLL-1

Nothing also shared the details about the Community Edition Project which was announced for the company's community members to give ideas about the special edition. Carl Pei in an X post also revealed that they has received over 400 entries of which some were very close to what's coming. Carl said, “But as a sign of recognition, whoever's entry is closest will receive one, along with a shoutout from us!”

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As the new edition is launching today, let's have a look at what the Nothing Phone 2a has to offer.

Nothing Phone 2a specs

The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Processor. For photography, the Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 50MP dual camera setup along with a 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh Battery which supports 45W charging. Lastly, the device runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!