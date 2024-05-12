Finding your perfect stream: From Google TV to Tizen - A look at top 5 TV operating systems

TV operating systems are often overshadowed by considerations like screen size and brightness when buying a new smart TV. However, they play a critical role in how easily you can find your favourite shows and movies. Let's take a look at the top TV operating systems, ranked from best to worst.

1. Google TV

Google TV, an updated version of Android, is gaining popularity for its seamless integration with Google services. It offers a high level of personalization and intuitive navigation, making it a favourite among Android users. With access to the Google Play Store and Chromecast capabilities, it's a versatile choice for those who want a wide range of options.

2. LG WebOS

LG's WebOS stands out for its simplicity and user-friendly interface. Despite its high price tag, LG TVs offer a smart platform that doesn't overwhelm users with ads. With support for virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as its own ThinQ AI, it's a solid choice for managing a smart home.

3. Fire TV

Amazon's Fire TV system is known for its speed and wide selection of streaming services. While it's more popular as a streaming device than a built-in TV platform, it's ideal for Amazon Prime Video users. However, it's worth noting that Fire TV comes with a fair share of ads and promotions for Amazon content.

4. Apple TV OS

Apple's TV OS is praised for its sleek design and ease of use, typical of Apple products. While it's relatively new and lacks the extensive app library of other platforms, it seamlessly integrates with Apple devices and offers access to on-demand and live content.

5. Tizen

Samsung's Tizen platform offers a clean and simple interface, though it may appear basic to some users. With support for both Alexa and Google voice assistance, as well as Samsung's own Bixby, it provides convenient navigation options. Additionally, Tizen allows integration with Samsung devices and smart home appliances for added convenience.

When choosing the best smart TV for your needs, don't overlook the importance of the operating system. A user-friendly interface and seamless integration with your devices can greatly enhance your viewing experience.