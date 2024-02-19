Top 10 gaming PCs: Power and performance unleashed

CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming PC is a powerhouse designed for the ultimate gaming experience. Packed with a Core i7-860 4-Core 8-Threads 2.8GHz (3.46 GHz Turbo) Processor, H55 Ultra Durable Motherboard, and a robust 16GB DDR3 RAM, this gaming PC delivers exceptional performance for high-end gaming. The 22-inch HD LED Monitor, featuring VGA and HDMI connectivity, coupled with the GT 730 4GB Graphics Card, ensures stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With a 1TB 7200 RPM HDD and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, enjoy ample storage and reduced load times. The Frontech 800W Power Supply provides reliability and efficiency. This gaming PC comes complete with a gaming keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi for added convenience. Pre-installed with Windows 10, the CHIST I7 guarantees a minimum of 50-60FPS at 720p, offering a powerful desktop solution for gaming enthusiasts. Make addition to your gaming setup with this high-end gaming PC, where performance meets precision for an immersive gaming adventure. Products included in this article 25% OFF CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming Pc (Core I7 860/16Gb Ram/ 512Gb Ssd/ 1Tb Hard Disk/Gt 730 4Gb Graphic Card /22 Inch Hd Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse/Wifi/Speaker Free Gifted Ready To Use)Windows,Intel (31) 27% OFF CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7-6700 Processor /1TB SSD/GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card /22" LED Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse/Wi-Fi adoptor/Speakers/Windows 10) (47) 36% OFF CHIST Gaming Desktop (Core i5 4570 Processor/512 SSD/16GB Ram/GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card/ 20 Full HD Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse & WiFi Ready to Play Speaker Free Gifted) (37) 34% OFF GAMETEK Gaming pc Full Setup Desktop Windows Intel Core i5 3470 16GB (8+8) RAM 256GB SSD 1TB HDD, GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card, 20 Full HD Monitor, Gaming Keyboard Mouse WiFi AS Free Gifted (3) 52% OFF MICSONIC Full Set Budget Gaming Pc Desktop Intel Core I5 Ram 8GB HDD 500GB 7200 RPM SSD, Windows 10 120GB Graphics Card 2GB GT710 with 19 inches led Monitor RGB Keyboard RGB Mouse Wi-fi (Black) (6) 28% OFF CHIST Gaming Pc (Core I7 3770 Processor/16 Gb Ram/1 Tb Ssd/Windows 10/Gt 730 4Gb Ddr5 Graphic Card/Wifi /22 Inch Led Monitor Gaming Keyboard-Mouse Speaker Free Gifted)Intel (13) 55% OFF Zoonis I5-750 Gaming Pc for Free Fire & GTA Core I5 (8 Gb Ddr3 Ram /500 Gb Hdd/128 Gb Ssd/Windows 10 Pro Trail Version /2 Gb Graphics Card /19 Inch Screen/Gaming Pc) KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming Pc Complete Computer System for Gaming (Core i5-2400 Processor/DDR3 16GB RAM /512GB SSD/GT 710 2GB Graphics/19 inch inch HD Led Monitor/Gaming Keyboard Mouse/Windows 10/WiFi (2) 27% OFF CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc (I5 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F Gaming Desktop (GT730 4GB Graphic Card/1TB SSD/Windows 10/RGB Gaming Cabinet/WiFi) (64GB RAM), Black

List of Best Selling Products

Specifications of CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming Pc (Core I7 860:

Specific Uses For Product: Gaming Brand:CHIST Personal computer design type:All in One Operating System:Windows Memory Storage Capacity:256 GB

CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming PC is a powerhouse designed for the ultimate gaming experience. Packed with a Core i7-860 4-Core 8-Threads 2.8GHz (3.46 GHz Turbo) Processor, H55 Ultra Durable Motherboard, and a robust 16GB DDR3 RAM, this gaming PC delivers exceptional performance for high-end gaming. The 22-inch HD LED Monitor, featuring VGA and HDMI connectivity, coupled with the GT 730 4GB Graphics Card, ensures stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. With a 1TB 7200 RPM HDD and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD, enjoy ample storage and reduced load times. The Frontech 800W Power Supply provides reliability and efficiency. This gaming PC comes complete with a gaming keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi for added convenience. Pre-installed with Windows 10, the CHIST I7 guarantees a minimum of 50-60FPS at 720p, offering a powerful desktop solution for gaming enthusiasts. Make addition to your gaming setup with this high-end gaming PC, where performance meets precision for an immersive gaming adventure.

Pros Cons Inclusive gaming accessories. Requires frequent updates. Windows 10 pre-installed.

2. CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7-6700 Processor

CHIST Gaming PC is featuring a robust Core i7-6700 Processor. With a base frequency of 3.40GHz and a max turbo of 4.0GHz, this gaming powerhouse boasts 4 cores, 8 threads, and a 4MB smart cache for unparalleled performance. The H310 Motherboard ensures versatile connectivity with VGA, HDMI, and 8 USB ports. Dive into swift multitasking with 8GB DDR4 RAM and experience rapid data access with the included 1TB SSD. The package includes a WiFi adapter for seamless wireless connectivity. Enjoy stunning visuals on the 20-inch HD LED Monitor, and take command with the included gaming keyboard and mouse. The system runs on Windows 10 (trial) with essential software, making it a dynamic gaming pc hub. Invest in this PC gaming PC build quality for enduring reliability and elevate your gaming setup to new heights.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7-6700 Processor:

Specific Uses For Product: Gaming Brand:CHIST Personal computer design type:Computer Tower Operating System: Windows Memory Storage Capacity:1 TB

Pros Cons Wireless convenience with WiFi. Potential for future RAM upgrade. Essential software pre-installed.

3. CHIST Gaming Desktop Core i5 4570 Processor

CHIST Gaming PC features a powerful Core i5 4570 Processor, clocking up to 3.60 GHz for seamless performance. The H81 Motherboard, DDR3 16GB 1600MHz Memory, and GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic Card ensure smooth gameplay and multitasking. The desktop boasts a versatile I/O setup with 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, and a PCI Express x16 Slot. The DDR3 16GB RAM coupled with a 7200RPM Hard Disk provides ample storage and quick access to your gaming library. The 20-inch LED Monitor, Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, and WiFi Adapter create a comprehensive gaming setup. Enjoy the convenience of Windows 10 (trial) and essential software pre-installed for immediate play.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming Desktop Core i5 4570 Processor:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:CHIST Personal computer design type:All in One Operating System:Windows Memory Storage Capacity:120 GB

Pros Cons Versatile I/O Connectivity Fixed 1600 x 900 Monitor Resolution Includes Gaming Accessories

4. GAMETEK Gaming pc Full Setup Desktop Windows Intel Core i5 3470

GAMETEK Gaming PC Full Setup Desktop, featuring the formidable Intel Core i5 3470 3rd Gen Processor. Boasting a base frequency of 2.9GHz, Max Turbo of 3.2GHz, and 8GB DDR3 RAM, this powerhouse delivers optimal performance for gaming enthusiasts. The inclusion of a 4GB GT 730 Graphic Card ensures smooth visuals and an enhanced gaming experience. The H61 Motherboard with VGA and HDMI outputs, along with 6 USB ports, provides versatile connectivity options. With a generous 1TB HDD at 7200 RPM, a speedy 512GB SSD, and the convenience of a WiFi adapter, this gaming PC is equipped for storage, speed, and connectivity. The package is completed with an LED 20" HD Monitor and a Windows 10 Trial Version, offering a comprehensive gaming setup that combines power and functionality. Get on your gaming journey with this reliable GAMETEK which is one of the best gaming PC brands, the epitome of performance and value.

Specifications of GAMETEK Gaming pc Full Setup Desktop Windows Intel Core i5 3470:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:GAMETEK Personal computer design type:All in One Operating System: Windows Memory Storage Capacity:1000 GB

Pros Cons Generous RAM and storage. Graphics card entry-level. Convenient WiFi connectivity.

5. MICSONIC Full Set Budget Gaming Pc

MICSONIC Full Set Budget Gaming PC is a powerhouse ready for action. This gaming PC boasts an Intel Core i5 3rd Gen Processor, offering a base frequency of 2.9GHz and a max turbo speed of 3.2GHz for seamless gameplay. The H61 Motherboard features VGA and HDMI outputs, along with 8 USB 2.0 ports for versatile connectivity. With 8GB DDR3 RAM and a 2GB GT 710 Graphic Card, enjoy smooth graphics and responsive multitasking. The inclusion of a 500GB HDD, 120GB SSD, and a Windows 10 Trial Version ensures ample storage and a user-friendly interface. Customize your gaming experience with this PC designed for gaming enthusiasts and those seeking customizable gaming PCs.

Specifications of MICSONIC Full Set Budget Gaming Pc:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:MICSONIC Operating System:Windows 10 Memory Storage:Capacity 120 GB Screen Size:19 Inches

Pros Cons Customizable gaming experience. Limited graphics for high-end gaming. Powerful Intel Core i5 processor.

6. CHIST Gaming Pc Core I7 3770 Processor

CHIST Gaming PC featuring the formidable Core i7 3770 3.40 GHz Processor is an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts. With 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8MB caches equipped with turbo boost, this gaming rig ensures seamless performance. The H61 Motherboard supports DDR3 up to 1600MHz memory, offering 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, and 1 x PCI Express x 16 Slot for immersive connectivity. Packed with a DDR3 16GB 1600MHz RAM, 1TB SSD, and GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphic card, it delivers unparalleled gaming experiences. The 22-inch Monitor, GAMING Keyboard Mouse, WiFi Adapter, and Windows 10 Pro (trial) complete the setup for an out-of-the-box gaming adventure.

Specifications of CHIST Gaming Pc Core I7 3770 Processor:

Specific Uses For Product: Gaming Brand:CHIST Personal computer design type:Computer Tower Operating System:Windows Memory Storage Capacity:1000 GB

Pros Cons Inclusive gaming peripherals. DDR3 memory may be considered outdated. Ready for essential gaming software.

7. Zoonis I5-750 Gaming Pc

Zoonis I5-750 Gaming PC is designed for an exceptional gaming experience. With the commanding Core i5-750 Processor (8M Cache, 2.80 GHz), this PC delivers lightning-fast performance, ensuring you stay ahead in the virtual realm. The inclusion of 8GB DDR3 RAM, a speedy 128GB SSD, and a generous 500GB HDD guarantees seamless multitasking and ample storage for your gaming library. Experience the best visual experience with the GT 610 2GB DDR3 Graphics Card, which provides stunning graphics and smooth rendering for your favorite games. The gaming package is complete with a 19" LED Monitor, offering vibrant visuals and a user-friendly keyboard and mouse for precise control. Conquer virtual landscapes, outpace your opponents, and indulge in an immersive gaming adventure with the Zoonis I5-750 Gaming PC – where power meets play. Upgrade your gaming setup and embrace the future of gaming technology.

Specifications of Zoonis I5-750 Gaming Pc:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:Zoonis Personal computer design type:Computer Tower Operating System:Windows Memory Storage Capacity:128 GB

Pros Cons Dedicated Graphics Card. DDR3 RAM (older technology). Complete Gaming Package.

8. KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming Pc

KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming PC features the potent Core i5-2400 processor. This system delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth and responsive gaming sessions. With a generous 16GB of RAM, multitasking becomes a breeze, providing the necessary power for all your computing needs. The inclusion of a lightning-fast 512GB SSD ensures rapid data access, reducing load times for an enhanced overall gaming experience. Immerse yourself in vibrant visuals on the included 19-inch LED monitor, creating a dynamic gaming and work environment. The KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming PC comes ready to go with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, offering advanced features and heightened security. Elevate your gaming setup with this cost-effective, efficient, and responsive gaming solution that caters to both gaming enthusiasts and productivity aficionados alike. It's time to level up your gaming with the KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming PC.

Specifications of KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming Pc:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:KRYNORCXY Operating System:Windows Screen Size:19 Inches RAM Memory Installed Size:16 GB

Pros Cons Vibrant 19-inch LED display. May require additional cooling. Efficient and responsive operation.

9. CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc I5 12th Gen Core i5-12400F

CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming PC Full Setup, featuring the powerful Core i5 12400F 4.4GHz Turbo SIX Core CPU for exceptional 10th Generation performance. With 16GB/32GB of high-speed DDR4 RAM, an RX580 8GB Graphics Card, and a rapid 1TB/512GB SSD, this setup delivers seamless multitasking and stunning graphics for an unparalleled gaming experience. The stylish Gaming Case, adorned with RGB LEDs, seamlessly blends into any environment, making it suitable for both domestic and professional settings. Included in this setup is a 22" Monitor and Gaming Keyboard/Mouse, ensuring a complete and visually striking gaming station. Boasting an 800W PSU and the convenience of a pre-installed Windows 11(trial) Operating System, this gaming PC is ready to unleash its power straight out of the box.

Specifications of CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc I5 12th Gen Core i5-12400F:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:CHIST Operating System:Windows Screen Size:22 Inches RAM Memory Installed Size:16 GB

Pros Cons High RAM for multitasking. No mention of specific monitor brands. Ready-to-go Windows 11.

10. Zoonis Gaming pc Complete Computer System Core i7 860 Processor

Zoonis Gaming PC Complete Computer System, featuring a robust Core i7 860 3.60GHz Turbo 4 Core CPU for unparalleled processing power. Immerse yourself in smooth multitasking and stunning graphics with 8GB DDR3 RAM and a GT 710 2GB Graphic Card, complemented by a swift 512GB Solid State Drive. The sleek Gaming Case, adorned with RGB strip, seamlessly integrates into any setting, striking a balance between style and professionalism. This comprehensive setup includes a 19" LED monitor, a gaming keyboard, mouse, and convenient WiFi-Bluetooth connectivity. The system comes equipped with a Windows 10 (trial) Operating System, ensuring a hassle-free out-of-the-box experience.

Specifications of Zoonis Gaming pc Complete Computer System Core i7 860 Processor:

Specific Uses For Product:Gaming Brand:Zoonis Personal computer design type:All in One Operating System:Windows Screen Size:19 Inches

Pros Cons Responsive 1600MHz DDR3 RAM. GT 710 may not suit high-end gaming. Versatile WiFi-Bluetooth connectivity.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming Pc Core I7 860 Upgrades and endless customization options. colorful and powerful upgradable path in the future CHIST Gaming PC (Core i7-6700 Processor All new & branded parts Best gaming experience Ready to work & play CHIST Gaming Desktop Core i5 4570 Processor 20-inch LED Monitor HDMI has an aspect ratio of 16:9 GT 730 4GB DDR5 Graphic card GAMETEK Gaming pc Full Setup Desktop High-performance Intel Core i5. Ample 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD. Complete setup with 20' HD Monitor. MICSONIC Full Set Budget Gaming Pc Dedicated Graphics Card Ample RAM for Multitasking Comprehensive Connectivity CHIST Gaming Pc Core I7 3770 Processor High-Performance Core i7 Processor Graphics Prowess with GT 730 DDR5 4GB Versatile Connectivity Hub with H61 Motherboard Zoonis I5-750 Gaming Pc best Budget PC with quality Tested and Benchmarked quality components Desktop Come Zoonosis Cpu and LED KRYNORCXY I5 Gaming Pc robust Core i5-2400 processor 16GB of RAM multitasking and efficient application CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc RX580 8GB Graphic Card RGB Gaming Cabinet I5 12th Gen Core i5-12400F Zoonis Gaming pc Complete Computer SystemCore i7 860 Processor Dominant Core i7 Processor Impressive Graphics Capability Swift Storage Solutions

Best overall product

The CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming PC takes the crown for the best overall product. With a powerful Core i5 12400F CPU, high-speed DDR4 RAM, and an RX580 8GB Graphics Card, it delivers seamless multitasking and stunning graphics. The 1TB/512GB SSD ensures rapid data access, and the stylish gaming case with RGB LEDs adds flair to any setup. The package includes a 22" monitor, gaming keyboard/mouse, and an 800W PSU. Pre-installed with Windows 11(trial), it's ready to unleash its power straight out of the box.

Best value for money

For the best value for money, the GAMETEK Gaming PC stands out. Featuring an Intel Core i5 3470 processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and a 4GB GT 730 Graphics Card, it offers optimal performance for gaming enthusiasts. With a generous 1TB HDD, speedy 512GB SSD, and convenient WiFi connectivity, it provides storage, speed, and connectivity at an affordable price.

How to Choose a Gaming PC?

Choosing the right gaming PC involves considering key factors. Firstly, identify your budget and gaming needs. Determine the processor power, RAM, and graphics card suitable for your gaming preferences. Check for storage options, including SSDs for faster load times. Consider the included accessories, monitor size, and system aesthetics. Ensure the operating system meets your requirements. Read user reviews to gauge reliability and performance. Lastly, look for upgrade possibilities to future-proof your gaming rig.

