 Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph317 53 726q (nh.q5psi.004) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/8 Gb/2 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_8GB
AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_DisplaySize_17.3Inches(43.94cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P136963/heroimage/acer-ph317-53-726q-nh-q5psi-004-136963-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P136963/heroimage/acer-ph317-53-726q-nh-q5psi-004-136963-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P136963/heroimage/acer-ph317-53-726q-nh-q5psi-004-136963-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_4
1/6 AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_8GB
2/6 AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_DisplaySize_17.3Inches(43.94cm)"
3/6 AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_2"
4/6 AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_3"
View all Images 5/6 AcerPredatorHelios300PH317-53-726Q(NH.Q5PSI.004)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/8GB/2TB256GBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_4"
Key Specs
₹99,990
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.9 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  It comes in ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  It comes in the following colors: Abyssal Black.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317-53-726Q (NH.Q5PSI.004) Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/8 GB/2 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)

(256 GB SSD2 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph317 53 726q Nh Q5psi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 58.7 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD High Brightness (300 nits) Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit TFT LCD Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology supporting 144 Hz 3 ms
  • 127 ppi
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
  • LED
  • No
General Information
  • Acer
  • 64-bit
  • Abyssal Black
  • 24.7 Millimeter thickness
  • 403 x 280 x 24.7 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • PH317-53-726Q (NH.Q5PSI.004)
  • 2.9 Kg weight
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built in Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 4
  • 5.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1660 Ti
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • 6 GB
  • Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
Peripherals
  • FineTip RGB with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad
  • Yes
  • No
  • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • SATA
  • 2 TB
  • 256 GB
  • 2 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Acer
Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 32,990
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 81,716
Check Details
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
(2 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 319,999
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 OLED NX KAVSI 002
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
View All Acer Laptops Icon
Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506LU HN183T Laptop
(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 75,990
₹104,990
Buy Now
HP Omen 15 en0501AX 3C9E8PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 105,299
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 Laptop
(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,412
Check Details
HP Victus 16 e0360AX 494P5PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16.1 Inches (40.89 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 110,000
Check Details
Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA HP562WS Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 87,890
Check Details
HP Omen 16 C0138AX 4A3E3PA
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR4 RAM,16.1 Inches (40.89 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 106,410
Check Details
Dell G15 5520 D560734WIN9B
(512 GB SSD,16 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 98,500
Check Details
HP Omen 15 ce073tx 2GD83PA Laptop
(128 GB SSD1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 99,990
Check Details
HP Spectre X360 13 aw2003TU 2D9H7PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 97,990
Check Details
HP Envy X360 15 ew0047TU 7F693PA Laptop
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 113,128
Check Details

Latest Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.Icon
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
Realme Narzo 60Icon
Realme Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro 5G - Features, Price and more
14 Jul 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.Icon
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317 53 726Q NH Q5PSI 004 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
View All Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Lenovo V15 ITL G2
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,15 Inches (38.1 cm) Display Size)
₹33,990
Check Details
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Acer Predator Helios 300 Ph317 53 726q Nh Q5psi 004 Laptop