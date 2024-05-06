Samsung Galaxy A53, A5 and S21 FE to get exciting One UI 6.1 update soon: Know what’s coming

Samsung is gearing up to roll out the highly anticipated One UI 6.1 update to a trio of its popular smartphones: the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy S21 FE. This forthcoming update will bring a host of new features and enhancements to these devices, expanding the reach of the latest version of One UI to millions of users worldwide.

Previously, the company had already introduced the One UI 6.1 update to several of its flagship models, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3, offering users an enhanced and streamlined user experience.

One UI 6.1 Update Schedule

According to reports from user @theonecid, Samsung is slated to release the One UI 6.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy S21 FE in Canada on May 14. However, the timing of the update's availability may vary depending on the carrier and region. For instance, European markets typically receive updates sooner than Canada, with Asia following suit, SamMobile reported.

Following this rollout, Samsung may extend the update to additional devices, potentially including lower-end or older mid-range smartphones.

Feature Highlights of One UI 6.1

So, what can users expect from One UI 6.1? The update introduces various new features and improvements, including custom stickers with effects, enhanced search capabilities within the Gallery app, and streamlined video playback speed adjustments in the built-in video player. Additionally, users will enjoy new wallpaper effects and frames, as well as customizable lock screen widgets.

Other notable additions include the ability to customise alarm alerts and calendar entries with stickers, along with the option to add reminder category icons. One UI 6.1 also offers enhanced customization options for Modes, the introduction of Quick Share and the Samsung Find app, and support for Bluetooth Auracast and tab group syncing across Galaxy devices.

Furthermore, One UI 6.1 enhances data protection in Samsung Cloud, introduces Passkeys support in Samsung Wallet, and enhances various aspects of Samsung Health, including daily target options and cycle tracking features. Users will also benefit from quicker access to Video Call Effects and expanded information in the Weather widget.

With One UI 6.1, users can now perform voice input without leaving the keyboard and open all minimised apps simultaneously with a new button. The Finder menu also integrates search results from Google, while additional battery protection options are available. Plus, users can enjoy more font and placement options for the lock screen clock widget.