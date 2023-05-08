Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: Give your game an extra strong booster shot

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: The Garena Free Fire developers issue periodic updates for the Garena Free Fire community to keep players interested. These updates bring new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins, and more. However, it is important to note that the game is currently prohibited in India, and therefore, cannot be downloaded officially from the Google Play Store.

In this battle royale game, a maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. To succeed and increase their chances of winning in Garena Free Fire, players must acquire in-game characters and items, such as weapons, bundles, diamonds, gloo walls, to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be obtained through in-game currency, which can be purchased using real money.

However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game itself. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8 below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8

FFCMCPSJ99S3 XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFCMCPSBN9CU BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6 EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 8: How to grab rewards

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4:

And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.