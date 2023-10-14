 Acer Spin 5 Sp513 54n (nx.hqusi.003) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop

Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop

Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,598 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G4 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹79,598
13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
Intel Core i5-1035G4 (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
2256 x 1504 Pixels
1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 79,598.  It comes in the following ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 79,598.  It comes in the following colors: Steel Gray.

Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N (NX.HQUSI.003) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR4X,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Acer Spin 5 Sp513 54n Nx Hqusi 003 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • LED
  • 2256 x 1504 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Full HD+ LED Backlit CineCrystal IPS Multi-touch Display with AES Pen Support (16:9 Aspect Ratio)
  • 201 ppi
  • 13.5 Inches (34.29 cm)
General Information
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 64-bit
  • 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
  • 1.29 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Steel Gray
  • SP513-54N (NX.HQUSI.003)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Acer
Memory
  • LPDDR4X
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • DTS Audio, Front Facing Stereo Speakers, Acer TrueHarmony Technology, Compatible with Cortana with Voice
  • Built-in Dual Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • 1.1 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1035G4 (10th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Plus
Peripherals
  • FineTip Keyboard with International Language Support
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Acer Spin 5 SP513 54N NX HQUSI 003 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
    Acer Spin 5 Sp513 54n Nx Hqusi 003 Laptop