 Best gaming laptops under Rs. 70,000: Top 10 affordable picks
Best gaming laptops under Rs. 70,000: Top 10 affordable picks

Discover the ideal gaming companion within your budget. In this curated list, we explore the top 10 gaming laptops available for under 70,000, providing budget-conscious gamers with a selection of powerful and affordable options.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Feb 21 2024, 13:18 IST
gaming laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000
Check out the 10 best gaming laptops under Rs. 70000. (Unaplash )
gaming laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000
Check out the 10 best gaming laptops under Rs. 70000. (Unaplash )

Introduction

Only gamers understand the importance of having a good gaming laptop. Whether you're a pro gamer or someone who enjoys occasional gaming sessions, the right gaming laptop can significantly enhance your gaming experience. However, finding a gaming laptop that strikes the perfect balance between performance and affordability can be a daunting task. That's where our comprehensive guide comes into play. In this article, we will delve deep into the world of gaming laptops under 70,000 and present you with the top 10 affordable picks that promise to deliver exceptional gaming performance without breaking the bank.

Products included in this article

25% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V3IN
(128)
₹67,990 ₹91,290
Buy now
30% OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN382W
(204)
₹68,490 ₹97,990
Buy now
MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11UC-1293IN
(156)
Get price
38% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144 Hz Gaming Laptop (16 GB RAM/RTX 3050 Graphics/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/2.5 Kgs/RGB Backlit), AN515-58
(324)
₹67,990 ₹109,999
Buy now
31% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V5IN
(8)
₹66,990 ₹97,790
Buy now
37% OFF
MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 11UC-866IN
(156)
₹59,990 ₹95,990
Buy now
21% OFF
HP Victus Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD, 144 Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, GeForce 4GB RTX 2050, B&O,Backlit KB (Win 11, 2.29kg, Blue) 15-fa1145TX
(8)
₹66,990 ₹84,838
Buy now
40% OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS
(276)
₹47,990 ₹79,990
Buy now
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/144 Hz/B&O/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/2.23Kg), 15-dk2012TX, Black
(35)
Get price
7% OFF
HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX
(344)
₹63,999 ₹69,000
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V3IN 4.4/5 ₹ 67,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN382W 4.4/5 ₹ 68,490
MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11UC-1293IN 3.8/5 Get Price
Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144 Hz Gaming Laptop (16 GB RAM/RTX 3050 Graphics/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/2.5 Kgs/RGB Backlit), AN515-58 4.3/5 ₹ 67,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V5IN 3.7/5 ₹ 66,990
MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 11UC-866IN 3.8/5 ₹ 59,990
HP Victus Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD, 144 Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, GeForce 4GB RTX 2050, B&O,Backlit KB (Win 11, 2.29kg, Blue) 15-fa1145TX 3.8/5 ₹ 66,990
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS 4.3/5 ₹ 47,990
HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/144 Hz/B&O/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/2.23Kg), 15-dk2012TX, Black 4.1/5 Get Price
HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX 4.1/5 ₹ 63,999
Hide List

Gaming laptops have evolved significantly over the years, and now, even budget-friendly options can provide impressive gaming experiences. With advancements in technology and intense competition among laptop manufacturers, it's now possible to find laptops that offer powerful processors, dedicated graphics cards, and high-refresh-rate displays, all within a reasonable price range.

The budget constraint of 70,000 is a sweet spot for gamers who want to enjoy modern games without compromising on quality. Whether you're into fast-paced shooters, immersive RPGs, or esports titles, these gaming laptops have what it takes to handle your gaming needs.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

We have listed the best gaming laptops under 70,000, considering various factors like performance, graphics capabilities, display quality, build quality, and user reviews. We understand that gamers have diverse preferences, so we've included a variety of options in our list to cater to different gaming styles and requirements. While discovering the top 10 gaming laptops under 70,000, you can expect in-depth reviews, detailed specifications, and insights into what makes each laptop stand out.

So, if you're ready to elevate your gaming experience without emptying your wallet, stay tuned as we unveil the best gaming laptops that offer exceptional value for money. These laptops prove that you don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy top-notch gaming performance, and they might just be the key to unlocking your gaming potential without breaking the bank. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of gaming laptops under 70,000, where affordability meets gaming excellence.

 

Product Description

 

  1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V3IN
B0CGV49DLW-1

The perfect partner for gaming on the go, this sleek Lenovo IdeaPad laptop features powerful specs. The Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card deliver smooth graphics and speed, while the 120Hz full HD display shows every frame in stunning clarity. The 512GB SSD hard drive offers ample storage for your games and files, while the 16GB of RAM ensures this laptop can handle everything you throw at it. The backlit keyboard makes gaming in the dark a breeze, and the anti-glare display coating reduces eye strain during long sessions. With Alexa support and a 3-month Xbox game pass included, this Lenovo laptop lets you game anywhere and anytime with the performance and benefits that matter most to mobile gamers.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 2.32 Kg
  • Color: Onyx Grey

Pros

Cons

Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Noisy cooling fans

Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Average battery life

120Hz FHD IPS display

Limited RAM (16GB)

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN382W

B0CCYGC3TS-2

This ASUS TUF Gaming laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, delivers blazing fast performance to take on today's most demanding titles and next-gen blockbusters. The 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz display with anti-glare coating brings games to life with vivid colors and smooth visuals, while the 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample memory and storage. The lightweight 2.3 kg aluminum alloy chassis features a durable military-grade design that can handle accidental bumps and drops, and the 90Wh battery provides enough juice to keep you gaming for hours on end. In short, this ASUS TUF laptop offers everything hardcore PC gamers need - performance, speed, graphics, and durability - packed into a stylish yet rugged frame that's ready to roll with you from desktop to dorm.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Battery: 90WHrs
  • Weight: 2.30 Kg
  • Color: Black

Pros

Cons

Strong performance with Intel Core i7

Slightly heavier (2.30 Kg)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU

Average battery life

3. MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11UC-1293IN

B0C6F5PSFW-3

This MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop packs the power to fuel your fantasies of esports glory. With an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, this slim machine delivers the performance of a desktop in a svelte 1.8 kg chassis. The 40cm FHD display boasts a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate for blur-free visuals, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample storage and memory for your games and creative apps. The Windows 11 operating system offers enhanced security and productivity features, and MSI Center software gives you control over system settings and performance optimization. So grab this GF63, slip into gaming nirvana and let the frames fly by at lightning speed as you dominate the competition with split-second reflexes and razor-sharp precision made possible by this technologically advanced gaming laptop.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen
  • RAM: 8GB x 2
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 1.86 Kg
  • Color: Black

Pros

Cons

High-performance Intel Core i7 processor

Limited RAM (8GB)

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Less storage (512GB SSD)

144Hz FHD display

Limited customization options

4. Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop with 39.62 cm (15.6") FHD IPS Display (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/144 Hz/RGB Backlit), AN515-58, 2.5 KG

B09X79JDC5-4

This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop unleashes next-level performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The 15.6 inch FHD IPS display offers stunning visuals at up to 144Hz, while the 16GB system memory and 512GB SSD provide lightning-fast loading and multitasking. The stylish yet durable chassis features an RGB backlit keyboard for serious gaming immersion. With Windows 11 Home, you get instant-on performance, advanced security features and a more personalized experience to maximize your productivity. Combined with its 2.5 kg lightweight design, this gaming powerhouse gives you the speed and mobility you need to dominate any game or task - wherever inspiration strikes.

Specifications of Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD IPS 144Hz
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 2.5 Kg
  • Color: RGB Backlit

Pros

Cons

12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Heavier (2.5 Kg)

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Average battery life

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

Limited RAM (16GB)

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82SB00V5IN

B0CGV5JRSK-5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop packs a punch, sporting a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card. The 15.6 inch full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate means smooth and vibrant visuals whether you're gaming or streaming your favorite shows. With 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, this laptop is primed for performance, enabling seamless multitasking and fast load times. The dual-fan cooling system and MIL-STD tested durability ensure this laptop keeps up when the action heats up, while the RGB-backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader provide a premium experience. Pop on the included Xbox GamePass for instant access to over 100 high-quality games to play right out of the box. Weighing just over 2 kilograms, the sleek Onyx Gray design of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 will look right at home when you're not battling foes in-game.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 2.32 Kg
  • Color: Onyx Grey

Pros

Cons

High-performance AMD Ryzen 7 processor

Noisy cooling fans

Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Average battery life

120Hz FHD IPS display

Limited RAM (8GB)

6. MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 11UC-866IN

B0BGZL34XZ-6

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop will impress you with its lightning-fast 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, and blazing 144Hz display for an immersive gaming experience. Weighing in at just 1.86kg, this thin and light gaming machine can go wherever you go. The bright red backlit keyboard makes long gaming sessions a joy, while the 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM provide plenty of storage and memory to load up your favorite games. The Intel WiFi 6 and the Bluetooth keep you connected so that you can game with your squad anytime. With its stylish black design, this MSI laptop proves that high performance and portability don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel 11th Gen. i7-11800H
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 1.86 Kg
  • Color: Black

Pros

Cons

Powerful Intel Core i7 processor

Limited RAM (8GB)

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Less storage (512GB SSD)

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

Limited customization options

7. HP Victus Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD, 144 Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, GeForce 4GB RTX 2050, B&O,Backlit KB (Win 11, 2.29kg, Blue) 15-fa1145TX

B0CKXV9Z4L-7

This gaming laptop is perfect for clocking hours in your favorite games while keeping your budget intact. Powered by an Intel Core i5 12th-generation processor and Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics card, the laptop offers lightning-fast processing and smooth visuals for an immersive gaming experience. The 15.6 inch full HD display refreshes at 144Hz and has a 9ms response time, so fast action sequences stay blur-free. The 16GB of fast RAM and 1TB SSD storage provide plenty of memory and storage for your games and apps while maintaining top performance. Connectivity options include USB Type C, HDMI, Ethernet, and WiFi 6E for lag-free online gaming. The backlit keyboard and numeric keypad offer a comfortable and familiar typing experience, while the 720p webcam and dual microphones are perfect for livestreaming your gaming sessions. The 52.5Wh battery and fast charging capability mean you can game for hours away from an outlet.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD, 144 Hz, 9 ms Response time,

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Graphics: GeForce 4GB RTX 2050
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 2.29 Kg
  • Color: Blue

Pros

Cons

Strong performance with Intel Core i5

Average battery life

NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU

Heavier (2.29 Kg)

8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office H&S/Black/2.3 Kg), FX506LHB-HN355WS

B09ZXM2B4N-8

An essential machine for pro gamers, this Asus laptop provides powerful performance at an affordable price. The 10th gen Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics handle demanding titles with ease, and the fast 144Hz display immerses you in the action. The 512GB solid-state drive loads games quickly, and the 8GB of RAM means you'll face fewer lags and slowdowns. The thin and lightweight design makes this laptop a perfect companion whether you're gaming at home or on the go. With Windows 11 pre-installed, you get instant access to the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC, giving you over 100 high-quality games to play right away. Upgrading the RAM or storage down the line is also simple, so this Asus machine can grow with you for years to come.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Weight: 2.3 Kg
  • Color: Black

Pros

Cons

Decent gaming performance with GTX 1650

Older 10th Gen Intel CPU

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

Limited RAM (8GB)

Ample 512GB SSD storage

Limited storage capacity

Windows 11 pre-installed

Slightly heavy (2.3 Kg)

9. HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 4GB Graphics/144 Hz/B&O/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/2.23Kg), 15-dk2012TX, Black

B09J2GR7X3-9

This budget-friendly HP Pavilion offers solid performance for casual gamers and students alike. The 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM provide enough speed for multitasking between schoolwork, web browsing, and less demanding games. The 512 GB SSD means fast boot-up and load times, and with the dedicated Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, you can play most titles in decent settings. The 15.6 inch full HD display has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals while gaming. The backlit keyboard, HD webcam, dual speakers by Bang and Olsen, and WiFi 6 connectivity make it a versatile laptop for both work and play. The slim design and reasonable 2.23-kilogram weight mean you can easily carry this laptop to class or LAN parties. Preloaded with Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office 2019, this HP Pavilion has everything you need to be productive while still enjoying your favorite games.

Specifications of HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6"(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: RTX 3050 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.23 Kg
  • Color: Black

Pros

Cons

11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

Older Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Limited RAM (8GB)

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

Limited storage (512GB SSD)

10. HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX

B0B74ZY9R1-10

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is your ticket to victory with a stylish design and performance to dominate the competition. Powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, this laptop delivers lightning-fast speeds and smooth gameplay. The 15.6 inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time immerses you in every action scene, while the backlit keyboard lets you game in comfort. With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, you have the muscle to multitask between your favorite games, streaming services, and productivity apps. The built-in Alexa and Xbox Game Pass trial give you extra gaming perks. The lightweight mica silver chassis features an HD webcam, USB-C and USB-A ports, an RJ-45 port, and dual B&O speakers for an epic audio experience. Game hard, game smart with the HP Victus - the laptop that levels up your skills and gives you the edge to win.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

  • Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: GTX 1650 4GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11

Pros

Cons

Strong gaming performance with GTX 1650

Average battery life

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

 

 

Three best features

Product

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5

Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor

Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

120Hz FHD IPS display

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i7)

Strong performance with i7

NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU

144Hz high-refresh-rate display

MSI GF63 Thin (Intel 11th Gen i7)

High-performance Intel i7

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

144Hz FHD display

Acer Nitro 5 12th Gen Intel Core i5

12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

144Hz high-refresh-rate display

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7

High-performance Ryzen 7

Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

120Hz FHD IPS display

MSI GF63 Thin (Intel 11th Gen i7)

Powerful Intel Core i7

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

144Hz FHD display

HP Victus Gaming Laptop 12th Gen i5

Strong performance with i5

NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU

144Hz high-refresh-rate display

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i5)

Decent gaming performance with i5

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

Ample 512GB SSD storage

HP Pavilion Gaming 11th Gen Intel i5

11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

144Hz high-refresh-rate display

HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen i5

Strong gaming performance with i5

High-refresh-rate 144Hz display

Ample 512GB SSD storage

Best value for money product

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 delivers top-tier performance for gaming and productivity. The 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics allow you to enjoy over 100 top PC games with smooth frame rates and vibrant visuals. The 16GB RAM and speedy 512GB SSD provide plenty of processing power and storage for multitasking and loading big games quickly. The 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz display features adaptive sync and a rapid 250 nits of brightness, minimizing lag and allowing you to see every detail sharply during fast-paced gameplay. The 90Whr battery keeps you playing for hours on end, while the sturdy chassis and TUF gaming design ensure reliability for enduring gaming sessions.

Best overall product

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop's 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU deliver the muscle to dominate, while the 144Hz display and 9ms response time mean smooth visuals and quick reflexes. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD provide ample storage and memory for your apps and games. The wide viewing angles and anti-glare display bring vivid, immersive visuals to life, and the Bang & Olufsen tuned dual speakers provide room-filling sound. Plus, the full-size backlit keyboard and precision touchpad give you the control you need to game like a pro. With Windows 11 and a free month of Xbox Game Pass, this Victus laptop has everything you need to take your gameplay to the next level. So, grab the keys, strap in, and get ready for high-octane gaming powered by cutting-edge technology in a stylish, portable design.

How to find the best gaming laptops under rs 70,000?

To find the best gaming laptops under 70,000, start by researching and comparing various models based on key factors like the graphics card, processor, RAM, and display quality. Look for laptops with dedicated graphics cards from reputable manufacturers like NVIDIA or AMD for smooth gaming performance. Consider a laptop with a powerful processor, such as an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, for efficient multitasking. Adequate RAM, typically 8GB or more, is essential for a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, prioritize laptops with high-refresh-rate displays and good color accuracy for immersive visuals. Reading reviews, seeking recommendations, and checking user feedback can also provide valuable insights into the overall gaming experience and build the quality of the laptop. Ultimately, choosing the best gaming laptop under 70,000 depends on your specific gaming preferences, so tailor your choice to match the types of games you love to play and your desired gaming performance.

FAQs on gaming laptops under 70,000

What kind of games can I expect to run smoothly on these gaming laptops under 70,000?

These laptops are capable of handling a wide range of games, including modern titles like AAA games, esports titles, and indie games. You can expect smooth gameplay in popular games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty, among others.

Are these laptops suitable for content creation in addition to gaming?

Yes, many of the laptops on our list come with powerful processors and dedicated graphics cards, making them suitable for content creation tasks like video editing and graphic design, in addition to gaming.

Do these gaming laptops have good cooling systems to prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions?

Yes, some of the laptops in the list prioritize thermal management with efficient cooling systems. They come equipped with heat dissipation technologies to keep temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions.

Are there any options with customizable RGB lighting for a personalized gaming setup?

Some of the laptops on our list offer customizable RGB keyboard lighting, allowing you to create a unique gaming ambiance and personalize your setup to your liking.

What is the average battery life for these gaming laptops when not gaming?

Battery life varies among these laptops, but on average, you can expect around 5 to 7 hours of battery life for everyday tasks like web browsing and office work. However, when gaming, it's recommended to have them plugged in for optimal performance.
