Oppo Find X7 Ultra - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

OPPO Find X7 Ultra is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 71,290 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 27 June 2024
Key Specs
₹71,290 (speculated)
256 GB
6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v14
12 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

OPPO Find X7 Ultra Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Find X7 Ultra in India is Rs. 71,290. This is the OPPO Find X7 Ultra base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Vast sea and sky, Desert Silver Moon, Song Ying Mo Yun

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Vast sea and sky, Desert Silver Moon, Song Ying Mo Yun
Upcoming

Oppo Find X7 Ultra Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super Flash, 100W: 100 % in 26 minutes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Design
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 164.3 mm
  • Vast sea and sky, Desert Silver Moon, Song Ying Mo Yun
  • 221 grams
  • 76.2 mm
  • Back: Eco Leather, Gorilla Glass
  • 9.5 mm
  • Dust proof
Display
  • 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2
  • 89.7 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • AMOLED
  • 1440 x 3168 pixels
  • 510 ppi
  • 120 Hz
Front Camera
  • Single
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor RS
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length)
General
  • Android v14
  • ColorOS
  • June 27, 2024 (Expected)
  • OPPO
Main Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Yes, Laser autofocus
  • Quad
  • 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1" sensor size, 1.6µm pixel size)50 MP f/1.95, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(14 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.6, Periscope Camera(65 mm focal length)50 MP f/4.3(135 mm focal length)
  • LYT 900, CMOS image sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Video HDR
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/be/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.4
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3.3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3.2 GHz, Penta Core, Cortex A720 + 2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)
  • LPDDR5X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • Adreno 750
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 4.0
  • Yes
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Oppo Find X7 Ultra