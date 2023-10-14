Apple Iphone 17 Pro Max Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is a iOS v16 phone, speculated price is Rs 98,990 in India with 16 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Apple A16 Bionic Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹98,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm) Processor Apple A16 Bionic Rear Camera 16 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System iOS v16 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Apple Iphone 17 Pro Max Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor Apple A16 Bionic

Display 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 16 MP + 16 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C No

Removable No Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 424 ppi

Screen Size 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Apple

Operating System iOS v16

Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack Lightning

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic

CPU Hexa Core (3.464 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth)

Graphics Apple GPU (Five-core graphics)

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor No

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

