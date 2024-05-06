 Poco F6 certification and specs leak hints at impending launch - All the details | Mobile News

Poco F6 certification and specs leak hints at impending launch - All the details

Recent certifications and leaks suggest that the Poco F6 might be on the horizon, possibly as a rebrand of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 Turbo. With promising hardware and software features, here's what to expect from this upcoming smartphone.

POCO F6
The POCO F6's impending arrival garners attention with certifications and leaked specifications, hinting at a feature-rich smartphone experience. (representative image) (Amazon)

Recent sightings and certifications hint at the imminent launch of the Poco F6, potentially a rebranded version of Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 Turbo or Redmi Turbo 3. With various certifications and leaks surfacing, here's what we know so far about this upcoming smartphone.

Certifications and Speculations:

The Poco F6, identified by the model number 24069PC21G, has received certification from Thailand's NBTC. This model number suggests a global variant, denoted by the 'G' at the end. Comparatively, the Redmi Note 13 Turbo shares a similar model number but concludes with a 'C,' indicating potential differences between regional variants. Xiaomi's launch schedule for the Redmi Note 13 Turbo in China may precede the global release of the Poco F6, given the current status of certifications.

Hardware and Features:

Leaked specifications point towards robust hardware configurations for the Poco F6. It is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM for enhanced performance. The device may sport a sizable 6.67-inch AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Camera capabilities are speculated to include a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Conflicting reports suggest variations in camera specifications, potentially featuring multiple sensors, such as the Sony IMX920 or IMX882.

Software and Battery:

Expectations for the software experience indicate the presence of Android 14 with HyperOS out of the box. In terms of power, the Poco F6 is rumoured to house a substantial 5,000mAh battery. Fast charging capabilities are anticipated to reach speeds of either 90W or 120W, ensuring efficient replenishment of the device's battery life.

As anticipation builds around the Poco F6, the convergence of certifications and leaks offers insights into its potential specifications and features. While it's yet to be officially unveiled, the emergence of these details fuels excitement among tech enthusiasts awaiting its debut in the market.

