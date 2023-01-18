 Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB is a iOS v9 phone, available price is Rs 92,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26414/heroimage/apple-iphone-6s-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26414/images/Design/apple-iphone-6s-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26414/images/Design/apple-iphone-6s-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26414/images/Design/apple-iphone-6s-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26414/images/Design/apple-iphone-6s-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹92,000
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Dual core, 1.84 GHz
    12 MP
    5 MP
    2750 mAh
    iOS v9
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹92,000
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    12 MP
    2750 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB price in India starts at Rs.92,000. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB is Rs.74,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB price in India starts at Rs.92,000. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB is Rs.74,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2750 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 12 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • 2750 mAh
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • No
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • BSI Sensor
    • Exposure compensation
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 77.9 mm
    • 192 grams
    • Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold
    • 158.2 mm
    • 7.3 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 67.51 %
    General
    • iPhone 6S Plus 128GB
    • Apple
    • iOS v9
    • October 16, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 30 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 1.12 W/kg, Body: 1.14 W/kg
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • USB 2.0
    Performance
    • Dual core, 1.84 GHz
    • PowerVR GT7600
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • Apple A9 APL1022
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • NVMe
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 6s Plus 128gb