Lava Storm 5G Review: Does this stylish and affordable 5G phone pack a powerful punch?

Lava Storm 5G Review: The budget smartphone segment is fiercely competitive and to dominate it, you have to provide something exceptional to be considered a worthy contender for the top spots. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which phone is right for you. Lava, a homegrown smartphone manufacturer, is hoping to make the decision easier for you with the new Lava Storm 5G.

The Storm 5G is currently priced at Rs. 12499 on Amazon, which makes it one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market. It offers a number of features that are typically found in more expensive phones, including a large, high-resolution display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery. In this review, we will take a closer look at the Lava Storm 5G to see if it's worth your hard-earned money.

Lava Storm 5G Review: Design

When you see the Lava Storm 5G for the first time, it instantly reminds you of some high-end cool smartphones especially from Samsung. This is due to its unique camera setup. This phone stands out as a stylish option in the affordable price range. The back of the phone looks really smooth, and you don't have to worry about fingerprint marks on it. If there are any, you can easily wipe them away, keeping your phone looking clean. Plus, it comes with a cover to keep your phone safe, which is a useful extra.

On the back, there are two cameras with a flash placed in a smart way. The power and volume buttons are on the right side, so you can reach them easily. This budget-friendly phone combines a simple style with a neat look, making it a special choice. It's safe to say that no other Lava phone before this one had such a eye-pleasing design.

Also, the Lava Storm 5G's glass-back design makes it different from other phones out there. However, It's a bit heavy at 214 grams and it feels solid when you hold it, which is not a bad thing at all. The device comes equipped with features such as a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual nano-SIM card slots. Notably, both SIM slots on the device support 5G network connectivity, providing users with enhanced speed and connectivity options.

Lava Storm 5G Review: Display

The Lava Storm 5G phone comes with a big 6.78-inch screen that shows sharp and clear images in Full HD+. It's great for watching videos or using the phone outside, even in bright sunlight. The default setting makes colours look vivid, but some might find it a bit too bright. The screen's high refresh rate makes navigating the phone smooth and enjoyable. When watching Full HD videos on Disney+Hotstar, the quality is good, showing all the details well. However, it doesn't support HDR, so you won't get the deepest blacks and strong contrasts. Still, the display is versatile enough to make you like watching all kinds of content on it. Watching movies and shows is fun, with colours looking pretty accurate. Overall, the Lava Storm 5G display offers a good experience for entertainment.

Lava Storm 5G Review: Camera

The Lava Storm 5G comes with a 50 MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. While these specs may sound impressive on paper, let's see how the camera actually performs:

In various scenarios, from taking selfies to capturing portraits in broad daylight, the Lava Storm 5G delivers a solid performance. It captures shots with good precision and accuracy, which is noteworthy considering its price range. The shutter speed is surprisingly fast, although there can be occasional inaccuracies in the viewfinder. Post-processing of the images is decent, although some graininess may be noticeable. In optimal daylight conditions, the rear camera captures natural colours and provides good details for its price. However, challenges arise when dealing with intense indoor lighting or direct sunlight, which affect HDR processing.

The edge detection in portraits is satisfactory, not the best but quite good. The colours reproduced by the phone are good, leaning slightly towards a whitish tone, but for most users, they should be sufficient. Ultrawide shots deliver acceptable results, especially with ample details in the central area of the image. However, in low-light situations or artificial lighting, the camera's performance takes a hit, and skin textures may appear somewhat artificial. In fact, zooming in at maximum capacity during daylight produces good photos - using the 50MP mode could potentially yield better results compared to relying on digital zoom.

Lava Storm 5G Review: Performance and Battery Life

The LAVA Storm 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. It earned a solid score of over 400,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark, showcasing consistent performance in everyday activities.

I tested the phone with various games, playing for 30-45 minutes each, and encountered no heating or lagging issues. Popular games like BGMI run smoothly in HD settings, although it's not the best choice for heavy gaming. Casual games like Candy Crush Saga, Temple Run 2, and Subway Surfers, however, posed no challenges. Even after an hour of continuous Temple Run play, there was no noticeable heating.

For social media Greeks, the LAVA Storm 5G handles apps like Instagram, Facebook, and X without any problems during regular use. However, file sharing on LAVA phones can be frustratingly slow, feeling like downloading on a 2G network. On the bright side, it comes with stock Android, free from third-party apps or bloatware, but it runs on Android 13, which might disappoint some users.

To keep the LAVA Storm 5G running, it packs a robust 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Charging the phone to full takes around two and a half hours, and the company includes a charger in the box. With average usage, the LAVA Storm 5G easily lasts around 7 hours on a single charge. Surely, this could have been better.

Lava Storm 5G Review: Verdict

The Lava Storm 5G offers an impressive package for its price, making it a strong contender in the budget 5G segment. It boasts a stylish design, a large and vibrant display, a decent everyday performer and even does well as far as casual gaming is concerned. However, the camera system, while adequate in good lighting, struggles in low-light conditions. Additionally, the lack of the latest Android version and slow file sharing might be deal breakers for some. Nevertheless, overall, the Lava Storm 5G is a solid choice for budget-conscious users seeking a stylish and reliable 5G experience, but those prioritising camera quality or the latest software features could consider alternative options like Redmi 13C, Samsung Galaxy M14, and realme narzo N52.