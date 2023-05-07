Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 7 released; Check rewards and freebies to claim today
The latest set of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are out and can help you win several in-game items for free. Here is all you need to know.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 7, 2023: Want rewards? There are two ways to claim the same. Garena Free Fire Max players can either participate in the latest events or can simply use the redeem codes released daily. As per the latest detail provided by Garena Free Fire North America, players can get an exclusive Timbered Blossoms bundle today by collecting event tokens and exchanging them. Informing about the same and the Tactical Mom event, Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, “Don't miss out on the Tactical Mom event, until May 14th! Collect event tokens to exchange for exclusive Timbered Blossoms bundle, featuring the Carpet Print Parachute, Grenade-Navy Festivit, and Magic Feathers Backpack. Join the event now and gear up for victory!”
Players can also get the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel. "Don't miss out on the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel Also, get a chance to win the cool iced Glare Backpack and ride the skies with the Cyber Bunnies skyboard. Available from May 3-9 only!," the tweet read.
Meanwhile, in order to claim Garena Free Fire MAX in-game items, you can check the daily redeem codes released today below. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and uses the same codes and redemption website to claim the in-game items for free.
Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours and need to redeem them as early as possible. Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today below:
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 7, 2023:
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF10617KGUF9
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Completed the above mentioned steps? Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
