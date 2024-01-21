5 Best deals on headphones: Get up to 40% off on top brands including Sennheiser, JBL and more

5 Best deals on headphones: Looking for headphones that deliver top-notch audio without breaking the bank? Whether you want to unwind, boost productivity, or savour the beauty of sound, a good set of headphones can be your personal gateway to audio bliss. In our busy world, headphones provide a haven for your ears. They let you dive into your favourite tunes, discreetly enjoy podcasts, or get lost in a movie's dialogue without bothering those nearby. But it's not just about entertainment; headphones create a focused zone, perfect for work or study in noisy surroundings. Products included in this article 26% OFF Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic for Music & Calls, Desgined in Germany, 30h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty (Black) (6,411) 40% OFF JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black) (3,730) 46% OFF Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) (3,556) 67% OFF Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black. (5,926) 19% OFF Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Over Ear Headset with Dual Noise-Cancellation Mic, 3.5mm Jack, Tempest 3D audio, USB Type-C charging, 12H Battery (Black) (183)

List of Best Selling Products

If you're on the lookout for a premium yet affordable pair of over-ear headphones, we've got you covered. Our selection is based on various factors like weight, wired or wireless options, the ability to produce crystal-clear sound, and any additional features they offer. Step beyond the ordinary music-listening experience with these recommendations. Find the perfect pair that suits your preferences and budget, and enhance your audio journey today.

5 Key Points to Keep in Mind When Purchasing a New Headphones:

Purpose and Fit: Know what you'll use them for (music, calls, workouts?) and prioritise fit for comfort and noise isolation. Wired or Wireless: Choose wired for reliability, wireless for freedom. Consider the Bluetooth version and latency for video/gaming. Sound Quality: Prioritise balance if you're a casual listener, bass if you love workouts, or research for audiophile needs. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Great for blocking out noise, but impacts battery life and price. Consider if you need it often. Budget and Features: Set a realistic budget and prioritise must-have features like microphone quality, battery life, or brand preference.



1. Sennheiser 350 BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

B083MNJ2VX-1

The first on the list of 5 best deals on headphones is the Sennheiser 350 BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, a top-tier headphone choice in India. These headphones deliver an impressive audio experience with deep dynamic bass, ensuring high-resolution sound for all your listening preferences. With a substantial 30-hour battery life, these headphones are perfect for extended music sessions without any interruptions.

Designed with both style and durability in mind, the Sennheiser 350 BT headphones boast a sleek appearance while maintaining sturdiness through high-quality build materials. The wireless feature adds to their appeal, allowing you to use them hassle-free in any environment without dealing with tangled wires.

What sets these headphones apart is the ability to personalise your audio experience using the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Easily adjust and customise the sound to suit your preferences. For those seeking a remarkable, all-day sound experience, the Sennheiser 350 BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones stand out as one of the best over-ear headphones available in India.

Specifications Bluetooth Version V5.0 App support Sennheiser Smart Control Ear coupling Around Ear Weight 238 g

2. JBL Tune 770NC Over-Ear Headphones

B09CYX92NB-2

The next on the list of 5 best deals on headphones is the JBL Tune 770NC Over-Ear Headphones, a top-notch addition to the impressive lineup of JBL, one of India's finest headphone brands. With a track record of delivering high-quality sound and earning customer trust over the years, JBL continues its legacy with this model, offering unmatched audio performance.

The JBL Tune 770NC is available in a variety of colours, including white, grey, blue, black, and purple, allowing you to choose a style that suits you. These headphones are not just stylish but also designed for comfort and optimal functionality.

Standout features of the JBL Tune 770NC include advanced noise cancellation technology. These headphones are equipped with adaptive noise cancellation, which means they can adapt to the specific environments you frequent, adjusting the level of noise cancellation accordingly. Additionally, the Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features allow you to enhance the sounds in your surroundings. The signature JBL Pure Bass sound, known worldwide, ensures a rich audio experience.

Specifications Connector Type ‎Wireless Material ‎Plastic Ear coupling ‎Over ear Weight ‎232 g



3. Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

B0BS1QCFHX-3

The Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, a testament to Sony's renowned reputation for delivering top-notch products and services. Widely regarded as the best headphones in India, these headphones boast features that contribute to their exceptional performance.

One standout feature is the active noise cancelling, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your audio experience without any disruptions. The precision and surround sound of the WH-CH720N create an impressively sharp and crystal-clear audio quality that remains consistent over time. Available in three stylish colours – black, blue, and white- these headphones not only deliver on performance but also on aesthetics.

Designed with comfort in mind, the Sony WH-CH720N is among the lightest wireless noise cancelling headphones from Sony. The adjustable ear cushions ensure a customised and comfortable fit for extended use. Adding to the appeal is the Precise Pickup Technology, enhancing the effectiveness of Google Assistant for seamless interaction.

Specifications VOLUME CONTROL Yes INPUT(S) Stereo Mini Jack Ear coupling ‎Over ear AMBIENT SOUND MODE Yes

4. Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black

B08G1Y1V26-4

Meet the Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black headphones, where comfort takes centre stage. Featuring an ultralight headband and soft ear pads that fully embrace your ears, these headphones are designed for extended listening pleasure without any discomfort. The intuitive controls add to the convenience, offering easy management of calls, volume adjustments, and track changes without the need to touch your phone.

As a bonus feature, these headphones come equipped with built-in Tile finding technology. This means you can easily locate your headphones using the Tile App in case they go missing, providing an extra layer of assurance for keeping track of your gear. With comfort, convenience, and the added peace of mind of Tile finding technology, the Skullcandy Hesh EVO True Black headphones offer an enjoyable and worry-free listening experience.

Specifications Connection Type Bluetooth 5.0 Driver Diameter 40mm Sound Pressure Level 91.3dB Weight 213g

5. Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Headphones

B09KRYLYDH-5

The last on this list of the 5 best deals on headphones is Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Headphones – a stellar addition to Sony's impressive headphone lineup, especially crafted for an exceptional gaming experience. These headphones are designed to elevate your PlayStation gaming sessions to new heights, ensuring peak performance and complete immersion in popular titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Immerse yourself in 3D sound, enjoying a continuous playback of 12 hours with dual noise cancellation to keep external disturbances at bay. The built-in microphones are not only incredible but also highly useful for online gameplay, enhancing your communication with fellow gamers. With these features and more, the Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Headphones stand out as one of the best gaming headphones available in India, delivering an unparalleled experience for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications Connection Type 2.4Ghz wireless, 3.5mm wired Driver Diameter 40mm Microphone Embedded dual noise-canceling mics Charging port USB-C charging

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sennheiser 350 BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Deep dynamic bass Up to 30-hour battery life Sennheiser Smart Control app JBL Tune 770NC Over-Ear Headphones Wireless Connectivity Pure Bass sound Equipped with adaptive noise cancellation Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ANC Available in three stylish colours Precise Pickup Technology Skullcandy Hesh EVO Over Ear True Black Soft ear pads Intuitive controls 40mm Drivers Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless Headphones 3D sound Up to 12-hour playback time Built-in microphones

