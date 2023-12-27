 Apple Macbook Air Mvfj2hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/macos Mojave) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Air MVFJ2HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Mojave laptop, available price is Rs 107,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8210Y (8th Gen) Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Air MVFJ2HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Air MVFJ2HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Last updated: 27 December 2023
Key Specs
₹107,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-8210Y (8th Gen)
256 GB
macOS Mojave
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
12 Hrs
See full specifications
Apple MacBook Air MVFJ2HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Air MVFJ2HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 107,990.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Air MVFJ2HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/macOS Mojave)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Air Mvfj2hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 49 W AC Adapter W
  • 12 Hrs
Display Details
  • No
  • LED Backlit Display with IPS True Tone Technology
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • LED
  • 227 ppi
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
  • 1.25 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • MVFJ2HN/A
  • 15.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Space Grey
  • Apple
  • macOS Mojave
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR3
  • 1
  • 2133 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Three Microphones
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n
  • 4.2
  • 4
Others
  • MacBook Air, Power Adapter, USB-C Charge Cable, User Manual & Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
  • No
Performance
  • Intel UHD 617
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y (8th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 78 (US) or 79 (ISO) individual LED- keys, including 12 function keys and 4 arrow keys
  • Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities; enables Force clicks, accelerators, pressure-sensitive drawing and Multi-Touch gestures
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Latest Laptops

    Apple Macbook Air Mvfj2hn A Ultrabook