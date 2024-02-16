 Best earbuds under 3000: Noise, boAt to realme, check these amazing gadgets out | Wearables News
Best earbuds under 3000: Noise, boAt to realme, check these amazing gadgets out

Explore the best earbuds under 3000 rupees. From immersive sound experiences to advanced features like active noise cancellation and extended battery life, these earbuds redefine audio excellence without breaking the bank.

By: HT TECH
Feb 16 2024, 21:43 IST
earbuds under 3000 rupees
Check our curated selection of top earbuds under 3000 rupees. Elevate your listening experience without exceeding your budget! Check out Noise, boAt, Realme and other earbuds out. (unsplash)
earbuds under 3000 rupees
Check our curated selection of top earbuds under 3000 rupees. Elevate your listening experience without exceeding your budget! Check out Noise, boAt, Realme and other earbuds out.

In the realm of audio technology, the market for earbuds under the price bracket of 3000 rupees offers a plethora of enticing options to cater to various preferences and needs. Let's delve into a comparative overview of some of the top contenders in this segment, highlighting their key features and functionalities.

1. noise Newly Launched Buds X Prime:

B0CFYCJ6DM-1

Noise has unveiled its latest offering, the Buds X Prime, a set of truly wireless earbuds engineered to deliver an immersive audio experience. Boasting an impressive playtime of up to 120 hours, these earbuds redefine endurance, ensuring uninterrupted music playback for extended durations. Equipped with a quad microphone setup featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, the Buds X Prime excels in delivering crystal-clear call quality, even in noisy environments. Furthermore, the inclusion of an 11mm driver ensures rich, high-quality sound reproduction, enhancing the overall listening experience. With Instacharge™ technology enabling rapid charging and low latency of up to 50ms, these earbuds are equally adept at meeting the demands of both music enthusiasts and gamers alike.

2. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS:

B0C7QS9M38-2

boAt presents the Airdopes 141 ANC, a feature-packed offering designed to elevate your audio escapades. With up to 32dB of Active Noise Cancellation, these earbuds create an immersive listening environment by effectively minimizing external disturbances. The extensive playback time of up to 42 hours ensures prolonged entertainment sessions without the hassle of frequent recharging. Leveraging dual 10mm drivers and boAt's signature sound technology, the Airdopes 141 ANC delivers a balanced audio output with enhanced clarity and depth. Additionally, the incorporation of ENxTM technology facilitates superior call quality, while ASAP charging functionality ensures swift replenishment of battery levels. With low latency performance and intuitive IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) technology, these earbuds offer seamless connectivity and responsiveness, catering to the needs of discerning users.

3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and 2r:

B0BYJ6ZMTS-3

OnePlus introduces the Nord Buds 2 and 2r, promising an unparalleled audio experience coupled with advanced features. Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation of up to 25dB, these earbuds immerse users in a world of pure sound, free from external distractions. The integration of a 12.4mm driver unit ensures crisp, clear audio output with enhanced bass quality, enhancing the overall listening enjoyment. Featuring BassWave technology and customizable sound profiles via Master Equalizers, the Nord Buds 2 and 2r offer a personalized audio experience tailored to individual preferences. With impressive battery life of up to 36 and 38 hours respectively, these earbuds guarantee extended usage without compromising on performance. Additionally, the IP55 rating ensures durability and resilience against water and sweat, making them suitable for active lifestyles. Gaming enthusiasts can also benefit from the dedicated Gaming Mode, enabling seamless gameplay with optimized audio performance.

4. realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless:

B0CH1HLLBV-4

realme presents the Buds T300, a versatile offering designed to cater to the demands of modern consumers. Featuring 30dB Active Noise Cancellation, these earbuds excel in minimizing ambient noise, allowing users to enjoy their favorite music without distractions. With a total playback time of up to 40 hours and fast-charging support, the Buds T300 ensure uninterrupted entertainment on the go. The inclusion of Bluetooth 5.3 and ultra-low latency of 50ms enables seamless connectivity and responsive audio performance, ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption. Furthermore, the IP55 dust and water resistance rating enhances durability, making them suitable for various environments. Integration with the Realme Link app provides additional customization options, allowing users to fine-tune their audio experience according to their preferences.

In conclusion, the earbuds under 3000 rupees segment offer a diverse range of options catering to different usage scenarios and preferences. Whether you prioritize extended battery life, active noise cancellation, or immersive audio performance, there's a suitable option available to meet your needs.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 21:43 IST
