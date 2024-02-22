10 best monitors for gaming: 10 picks where clarity meets speed

Monitors can make your gaming experience truly come alive, and in the quest for the perfect gaming setup, having the best monitor is key. Imagine a world where every pixel is a portal to gaming nirvana, where the visuals are crystal clear, and the speed is nothing short of exhilarating. Products included in this article 35% OFF BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27"(68cm) IPS Bezel-Less HDR Gaming Monitor with Height Adjust-Full HD,99% sRGB,165Hz,1ms MPRT, AMD FreeSync Premium,Black Equalizer,treVolo Speakers,HDMI,DP(Dark Grey) (2,345) 28% OFF Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Freesync Premium I 0.5 MS Response, 180 Hz Refresh Rate I 2 x HDMI, 1 x DP I Stereo Speakers I HDR 10 I Black (2,836) 73% OFF ZEBRONICS A24FHD LED, Gaming Monitor, 24 inch (60.96cm), 300 nits, 165Hz, Slim Design, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Port, Ultra Slim Bezel, Metal Stand, Built-in Speakers (1,496) 36% OFF LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 68 CM (27 Inches), QHD, 2560 x 1440, 1 MS, 144Hz, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (CIE1931), G-Sync Compatible, Freesync Premium, HDMI X 2, DP, HP Out 27GN800 (Black) (9,101) 42% OFF Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) 4K UHD Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming, 240 Hz, 1ms Curved Monitor, 3840 x 2160 Pixels, Mini-LED, Height Adjustable Stand, Matte Display, HDR2000 (LS32BG850NWXXL, Black) (351) 40% OFF Acer Nitro Vg280K 28 Inch(71.12 Cm) Uhd 4K 3840 X 2160 IPS Gaming LCD Monitor with Led Back Light Technology I AMD Freesync,Hdr10 I 2 X Hdmi,1 X Dp,Inbox Hdmi Cable I Stereo Speakers I Eye Care,Black (177) 15% OFF Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor, 8MS Grey-to-Grey Response Time (Normal Mode), Built-in Dual 3W Integrated Speakers, 1.07 Billion Colors, Platinum Silver (Latest Model) (1,226) 18% OFF ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor, UHD (3840 x 2160) Pixels, IPS, 1ms, G-SYNC Compatible, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, DisplayPort, DisplayHDR 600, Black (194) 66% OFF ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED, Gaming Monitor, 32 inch (81.28cm), 300 nits, 165hz, 1800R Curved wide screen, FHD, 1080p, Wall Mountable, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Port, Metal stand, Built-in Speakers (1,492) 46% OFF BenQ Zowie XL2546K 24.5"(62cm) Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor with Shield & S-Switch,Height Adjust-Full HD,240Hz, 1ms,DyAc+,Black Equalizer,Color Vibrance,XL Setting to Share,HDMI,DP(Gray) (797)

List of Best Selling Products

Gaming monitor is the canvas upon which every gaming masterpiece unfolds. To achieve this level of gaming nirvana, we embarked on a mission to find monitors that not only keep pace with the lightning-fast action but also deliver breathtaking clarity that enhances every gaming moment.

Refresh rates, resolutions, response times—these are the building blocks of a gaming monitor that stands out from the crowd. Whether you're a competitive gamer seeking the edge in split-second decisions or a casual player looking to lose yourself in immersive worlds, our selection covers a spectrum of monitors to suit every need and budget.

Join us on this journey as we explore the features and innovations that define the 10 options of best monitor for gaming. From budget-friendly gems that punch above their weight to cutting-edge models that redefine visual fidelity, we've scoured the market to bring you a diverse collection that caters to the unique demands of today's gamers.

Your gaming setup deserves the best, and we're here to guide you in making an informed choice. The intersection of clarity and speed is where gaming magic happens, and our curated list ensures that every pixel contributes to an unforgettable gaming experience. Get ready to elevate your gaming world with monitors that transform each session into a visual spectacle—where gaming excellence meets technological prowess.

Also Read: Top gaming monitors you can buy now in india

1. BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27"(68cm) IPS Bezel-Less HDR Gaming Monitor

B09BJVZVTB-1

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27" Bezel-Less HDR high refresh rate Gaming Monitor is the top performer of high-performance visual technology. This Full HD monitor boasts a 1920 x 1080 resolution, delivering crystal-clear imagery on its bezel-less IPS display with 280 nits brightness. With a 16:9 aspect ratio and wide 178°/178° viewing angles, every detail comes to life from any viewpoint. As the best monitor for gaming elite, this monitor features HDMI 2.0 x 2, DP 1.2 x 1, and a convenient Headphone Port for versatile connectivity. Intelligent HDR10, powered by BenQ HDRi technology, enhances clarity and brightness, while Motion Blur Reduction and Black eQualizer optimize image quality. The 5-Way Navigator, Scenario Mapping, and Gaming Quick OSD provide easy control for an unparalleled gaming experience. The VESA wall mount, tilt, swivel, and height adjustment options offer customizable setup, complemented by the treVolo Speakers for immersive audio. Your eye health is prioritized with Anti-Glare, Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, Flicker-free technology, and ePaper mode. With a 3-year warranty, this monitor stands as the best choice for gaming and high refresh rate enthusiasts.

Specifications of BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27"(68cm) IPS Bezel-Less HDR Gaming Monitor:

Screen Size: 27 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels Brand: BenQ Special Feature: Height Adjustment, Swivel Adjustment, Tilt Adjustment, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

Pros Cons Dynamic HDR10 Enhancement Limited 1080p Resolution Adjustable Stand for Comfort

2. Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming

B0CKL5G65P-2

Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD best monitor for gaming boasts a Full HD resolution and an IPS Panel with a wide 178-degree view angle. This monitor ensures razor-sharp visuals and smooth gameplay, meeting the highest settings with ease. With HDR 10 format support and 99% SRGB coverage, your gaming world comes to life in vibrant colors. Achieve unparalleled responsiveness with the 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, ensuring lag-free gaming even in the most intense action scenes. AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing and minimizes lag, providing a seamless gaming experience. Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI (2.0) and 1 DisplayPort (1.2) ports, while integrated 2W x 2 stereo speakers enhance your audio experience. Enjoy eye comfort with Acer VisionCare 2.0 technology, featuring Bluelight Shield PRO and Flickerless, making this the best gaming monitors with low latency. Easily customize settings with Acer Display Widget and optimize visuals with eight preset display modes using Game View Technology.

Specifications of Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming:

Screen Size: 23.8 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Brand: Acer Special Feature: Blue Light Filter, Tilt Adjustment, Flicker-Free, High Dynamic Range, Built-In Speakers Refresh Rate: 180 Hz

Pros Cons Game View Technology for display optimization Average HDR performance Acer VisionCare 2.0 for eye comfort

3. ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch Gaming Monitor

B09X3BP3FK-3

ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch Gaming Monitor is a powerhouse designed for the ultimate gaming experience. Boasting an expansive 24-inch ultra-wide display, this monitor is hailed as the best in its class for gaming enthusiasts and those seeking unparalleled visuals. The rapid refresh rate ensures seamless motion graphics, while adaptive sync technology eliminates screen tearing, delivering a responsive and immersive gameplay. Its sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any gaming setup, complemented by customizable RGB lighting that sets the mood. The monitor's wide viewing angle ensures clarity from any position, enhancing the gaming experience further. With flicker-free technology, eye strain is minimized during extended gaming sessions. While its limited connectivity may be a drawback, the ZEBRONICS best Gaming Monitor stands out as a top-tier choice for those who demand the best in ultra-wide gaming monitors.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch Gaming Monitor:

Screen Size: 60.4 Centimeters Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels Brand: ZEBRONICS Special Feature: Built In Speakers Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

Pros Cons Customizable Settings Limited Height Adjustment Flicker-Free Technology

4. LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor

B09T34GSX7-4

LG QHD IPS UltraGear best Gaming Monitor is the ultimate choice for discerning gamers seeking both performance and budget-friendly brilliance. Boasting a generous 27-inch display with a crystal-clear 2K QHD resolution (2560 x 1440), the IPS panel ensures stunning visuals and color accuracy, calibrated to cover 99% of the sRGB spectrum. The inclusion of HDR10 technology elevates your gaming experience by delivering dynamic visuals and enhanced color, setting this monitor apart as the best for gaming immersion.Designed for the competitive edge, this monitor features a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and an impressive 1ms response time, ensuring seamless, blur-free gameplay. Dive into the action with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and AMD Freesync Premium, providing tear-free, smooth graphics for an unparalleled gaming experience. The versatile connectivity options, including two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and a Headphone Out, make it easy to integrate into any gaming setup.The monitor's sleek design is complemented by a tilt stand for ergonomic customization, and the VESA 100 x 100 wall mount option allows for flexible placement. This gaming monitor strikes the perfect balance between high-end performance and budget gaming friendly monitor, making it the ideal choice for both seasoned gamers and those entering the gaming world.

Specifications of LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor:

Screen Size: 68 Centimeters Display Resolution Maximum: 2560 x 1440 Pixels Brand: LG Special Feature: Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync, Frameless, Flicker-Free, High Dynamic Range Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Pros Cons HDR10 for Enhanced Visuals Requires VESA Wall Mount Dual HDMI and Displayport

5. Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) 4K UHD Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming

B0B6WB2KMZ-5

The Samsung 32-Inch 4K UHD Odyssey Neo G8 best Gaming Monitor is a piece of excellence in display technology. Boasting a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution on a 32-inch VA Smart Monitor, this Windows 10 certified marvel delivers 1 billion colors and a staggering 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Elevate your gaming experience with a swift 240 Hz refresh rate and a rapid 1ms (GTG) response time. The Odyssey Neo G8 ensures seamless connectivity with Display Port, HDMI, and USB options, accompanied by an eco-light sensor and Auto Source Switch+. With features like Black Equalizer, Core Sync, and FreeSync Premium Pro, this monitor optimizes your visual experience. Enjoy 4k gaming monitor extended focus with Flicker-Free technology and Eye Saver Mode, backed by a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications of Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) 4K UHD Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming:

Screen Size: 32 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 3,840 x 2,160 Pixels Brand:Samsung Special Feature: Accessory included - Power Cable (1.5M) || HDMI Cable || USB Type-C Cable Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Pros Cons Rapid 1ms Response Time Modest Speaker Output 240 Hz Refresh Rate

6. Acer Nitro VG280K 28 Inch (71.12 Cm) UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 IPS Gaming LCD Monitor

B08H1FXFNT-6

Acer Nitro VG280K, the ultimate 28-inch UHD 4K best gaming monitor has a vibrant IPS display with 300 nits brightness and this monitor offers a crisp and color-accurate visual feast. The ZeroFrame design ensures a seamless, distraction-free view, making it the best monitor for gaming. Powered by AMD FreeSync technology, the display delivers fluid, artifact-free performance at any framerate, putting an end to choppy gameplay and broken frames. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, your gaming sessions are seamless and practically blur-free. Easily modify settings using the Display Widget utility software, and choose from resolutions ranging from Full HD to 4K. The three-pronged stand saves desk space without compromising style, and the tilt feature ensures a comfortable viewing angle. Immerse yourself in top-notch audio with the dual two-watt speakers, completing the sensory experience.

Specifications of Acer Nitro VG280K 28 Inch (71.12 Cm) UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 IPS Gaming LCD Monitor:

Screen Size: 28 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Brand: Acer Special Feature: Blue Light Filter, Wall Mountable, Frameless, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Three-Pronged Space-Saving Stand Limited 60Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Technology

7. Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor

B09DTDRJWP-7

Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD best gaming Monitor has top elegance and functionality, tailored for gamers seeking the best visual experience. Adorned with a Platinum Silver finish and a textured back, this monitor adds a touch of modern sophistication to any space. The three-sided ultrathin bezel design expands your view on the expansive 27-inch screen, seamlessly blending high functionality with superb style. Customizable features such as height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and pivot ensure your comfort is prioritized during extended gaming sessions. Connectivity is a breeze with USB-C, providing a single-cable solution for power delivery, video, audio, and data transmission. The integrated dual 3W speakers deliver immersive sound, making every gaming moment memorable. With a quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, charging and connecting peripherals are conveniently streamlined.

Specifications of Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor:

Screen Size: 27 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 3840x2160 Brand:Dell Special Feature: Height Adjustment, Built In Speakers Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery Integrated speakers may lack depth Quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port

8. ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

B09GP87QKN-8

ASUS ROG Swift PG 32 UQ has a 32-inch UHD IPS display delivers an astounding 4K resolution at a blazing 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a seamless and immersive gameplay environment for professional gamers. The 16:9 aspect ratio, along with a wide 178°/178° viewing angle, guarantees crystal-clear visuals from any perspective. HDMI 2.1 support enables 4K at 120Hz, maximizing the potential of next-gen consoles. Boasting ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology and G-SYNC Compatibility, this monitor eliminates ghosting and tearing, providing sharp visuals with high frame rates. With HDR 600 certification and a DCI-P3 professional color gamut, experience exceptional contrast and color performance. The ROG Swift PG32UQ stands out with 4K 144Hz gaming, ELMB SYNC, G-SYNC Compatibility, HDR 600 Certification, and DCI-P3 Color Accuracy, making it the ultimate choice for gaming aficionados.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor:

Screen Size: 32 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 3840 x 2160 Pixels Brand: ASUS Special Feature: Height Adjustment, Anti Glare Screen, Blue Light Filter, Swivel Adjustment, Flicker-Free Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Pros Cons G-SYNC Compatible Potential for IPS glow DisplayHDR 600 certified

9. ZEBRONICS Gaming AC32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor

B09XK6Z5F8-9

Zebronics ZEB-AC32FHD LED, the epitome of gaming excellence comes with an expansive 80cm curved widescreen and this monitor provides an immersive visual experience, complemented by an ultra-slim bezel for a sleek and stylish look. Boasting a rapid 165Hz refresh rate and FHD 1920x1080 resolution, it stands as the best monitor for gaming, ensuring breathtaking visuals and lag-free gameplay. Versatile connectivity options include HDMI and Display Port, accompanied by a headphone jack and a USB charging port for convenience. The metal stand adds durability and aesthetic appeal, allowing for wall mounting for a clutter-free setup. With built-in speakers enhancing audio immersion, this monitor seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with stunning design, elevating your gaming and entertainment to unprecedented heights.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Gaming AC32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor:

Screen Size: 80 Centimeters Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels Brand: ZEBRONICS Special Feature: Curved Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

Pros Cons Versatile Connectivity Average Viewing Angles Immersive Curve

10. BenQ Zowie XL2546K 24.5"(62cm) Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor

B08HJ2VCB7-10

With BenQ Zowie XL2546K 24.5" Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor immerse yourself in Full HD brilliance with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 320 nits brightness. HDMI 2.0 x 3, DP 1.2 x 1, and a Headphone Port ensure seamless connectivity. Optimized for gamers, this monitor features DyAc+, Color Vibrance, and Black eQualizer for unparalleled image quality. The S-Switch allows for quick OSD control, while K Locker, Shield, and Variable Refresh Rate enhance convenience. The VESA wall mount provision (100x100 mm) and a compact base offer versatile placement options.Prioritize eye care with Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology. The stand provides pivot, tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. With 8 pros and cons each, and top 5 features like "Esports Grade," "Full HD," and "Quick OSD," this monitor guarantees a competitive edge in gaming.

Specifications of BenQ Zowie XL2546K 24.5"(62cm) Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor:

Screen Size: 24.5 Inches Display Resolution Maximum: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Brand: BenQ Special Feature: Height Adjustment, Pivot Adjustment, Swivel Adjustment, Wall Mountable, Tilt Adjustment Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Pros Cons Versatile Connectivity Options Basic OSD Menu Navigation Enhanced Image Optimization

Also Read: Say yes to these amazing monitors to complete your computer system

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27'(68cm) IPS Bezel-Less HDR Gaming Monitor 165Hz Refresh Rate 99% sRGB Color Gamut AMD Freesync Premium Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming AMD FreeSync Premium Goodbye to Bezels IPS Panel Technology ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24 inch Gaming Monitor Ultra Slim Bezel Slim Design 60.4cm wide Screen LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries Designed for Incredible Speed Fluid Gaming Motion Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) 4K UHD Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Quantum Mini-LED Gaming gear, in a class of its own Quantum Matrix Technology Acer Nitro VG280K 28 Inch (71.12 Cm) UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 IPS Gaming LCD Monitor Full HD up to 4K in vibrant 60Hz refresh rate Tilt of -5 degrees to 20 degrees Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor Versatile connectivity Seamless switching More ways to multitask ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32'(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor 32-inch 4K UHD HDMI 2.1 supports native 4K ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync ZEBRONICS Gaming AC32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32') 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor HDMI/Display port 165Hz Refresh Rate 80cm Curved wide screen BenQ Zowie XL2546K 24.5'(62cm) Premium Esports Grade TN Panel Monitor Smaller Base – More Playing Space XL Setting to Share DyAc+ Technology

Best overall product

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S stands out as the best overall gaming monitor. With a crystal-clear Full HD display, intelligent HDR10 enhancement, and a rapid 165Hz refresh rate, it delivers an unparalleled gaming experience. The bezel-less design, adjustable stand, and versatile connectivity options make it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts. While it boasts dynamic HDR10 and smart navigation features, its limitation lies in a 1080p resolution.

Best value for money

For those seeking both performance and budget-friendly brilliance, the Acer Nitro VG280K is the best value for money gaming monitor. With a vibrant 4K display, AMD FreeSync technology, and customizable settings, it offers a crisp and color-accurate visual feast. While its three-pronged stand saves space, the 60Hz refresh rate is a limitation for some.

How to Choose a Gaming Monitor?

Choosing the right gaming monitor involves considering key features to enhance your gaming experience. Firstly, assess the display resolution—higher resolutions like 4K provide sharper visuals. Look for a high refresh rate, such as 144Hz or more, to ensure smooth gameplay. Response time matters; lower values like 1ms reduce motion blur.

Consider panel types like IPS for vibrant colors and wide viewing angles. Adaptive sync technologies like FreeSync or G-SYNC prevent screen tearing. Connectivity options, ergonomic features, and additional technologies like HDR should align with your preferences. Lastly, factor in your budget and prioritize features that matter most for your gaming needs.