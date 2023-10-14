 Apple Macbook Pro Mr9r2hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos High Sierra) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook is a macOS High Sierra laptop, available price is Rs 149,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8259U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹149,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-8259U (8th Gen)
512 GB
macOS High Sierra
2560 x 1600 Pixels
1.37 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 149,990.  It comes in the following colors: Space Grey.

Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN/A Ultrabook (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS High Sierra)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Apple Macbook Pro Mr9r2hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 61 W AC Adapter
  • Li-Po
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • 227 ppi
  • Diagonal IPS LED Retina Backlit Display
  • LED
  • No
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
General Information
  • MR9R2HN/A
  • macOS High Sierra
  • 1.37 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Apple
  • Space Grey
  • 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
  • 14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 16 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • LPDDR3
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Three Microphones
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers with High Dynamic Range
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n
  • Yes
  • 5.0
Others
  • MacBook Pro, Power Adapter, USB-C Charge Cable, User Manual & Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
  • No
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-8259U (8th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • 2.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and pressure-sensing capabilities, Enables Force clicks, Accelerators, Pressure-sensitive drawing, Multi-Touch gestures
  • Full-size keyboard with 64 (U.S.) or 65 (ISO) keys including 4 arrow keys
  • Touchbar
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4
Storage
  • 512 GB
