Apple Macbook Pro Mr9r2hn/a Ultrabook (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos High Sierra) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook is a macOS High Sierra laptop, available price is Rs 149,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8259U (8th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro MR9R2HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.