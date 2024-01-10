 Apple Macbook Pro M3 Mr7j3hn/a Ultrabook (apple M3/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/macos Sonoma) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Laptop
Apple MacBook Pro M3 MR7J3HN A Ultrabook is a macOS Sonoma laptop, available price is Rs 169,900 in India with Apple M3 Processor , 22 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple MacBook Pro M3 MR7J3HN A Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Apple MacBook Pro M3 MR7J3HN A Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Last updated: 10 January 2024
Key Specs
₹169,900
14.2 Inches (36.07 cm)
Apple M3
512 GB
macOS Sonoma
3024 x 1964 Pixels
1.55 Kg weight
22 Hrs
Apple MacBook Pro M3 MR7J3HN A Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Apple MacBook Pro M3 MR7J3HN A Ultrabook in India is Rs. 169,900.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 MR7J3HN/A Ultrabook (Apple M3/8 GB/512 GB SSD/macOS Sonoma)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM null,14.2 Inches (36.07 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Apple Macbook Pro M3 Mr7j3hn A Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 70 W
  • 22 Hrs
Display Details
  • 3024 x 1964 Pixels
  • 14.2 Inches (36.07 cm)
  • No
  • 254 ppi
  • Liquid Retina XDR Display
  • 600 nits
  • 60 Hz
General Information
  • Apple
  • macOS Sonoma
  • 15.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Silver
  • M3
  • 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
  • 1.55 Kg weight
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphone
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speaker
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 1080p
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 5.3
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Apple M3
  • 8
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID - US English
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Apple Macbook Pro M3 Mr7j3hn A Ultrabook