Asus Rog Flow X13 Gv301qe K5152ts Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301QE K5152TS Laptop Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301QE K5152TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 164,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 5900HS Processor and 32 GB LPDDR4X RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301QE K5152TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow X13 GV301QE K5152TS Laptop now with free delivery.