Acer Predator Helios 16 Ph16 71 (nh.qjssi.001) Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/12 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 249,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13900HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹249,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i9-13900HX (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.6 Kg weight
Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 249,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16 71 NH QJSSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 249,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16-71 (NH.QJSSI.001) Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/12 GB)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR5,16 Inches (40.64 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Acer Predator Helios 16 Ph16 71 Nh Qjssi 001 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 330 W
Display Details
  • 500 nits
  • 189 ppi
  • Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology WQXGA 2560 x 1600 High-Brightness (500 Nits) Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD Supporting 240 Hz
  • No
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 26.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 357 x 278 x 26.9 mm
  • Black
  • PH16-71 (NH.QJSSI.001)
  • 2.6 Kg weight
  • Acer
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 2
  • DDR5
  • 32 GB
  • 2*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Stereo Speakers
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5.2
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i9-13900HX (13th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
  • 12 GB
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Multi-Gesture Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures to Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking; Application Commands, Microsoft Precision Touchpad Certification, Moisture Resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 103-/104-/107-key FineTip RGB Per-Key Keyboard, Individual Mini LED(s) Under Each Keycap With Independent Standard Numeric Keypad, International Language Support
Ports
  • Yes
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
Storage
  • 1 TB
