Asus Rog Flow X16 Gv601rm M5039ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M5039WS Laptop Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M5039WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 211,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS Processor and 16 GB DDR5 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M5039WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Flow X16 GV601RM M5039WS Laptop now with free delivery.