Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16irx8 (82wk00lpin) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 157,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
LenovoLegionPro516IRX8(82WK00LPIN)Laptop(CoreI713thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_32GB
1/1 LenovoLegionPro516IRX8(82WK00LPIN)Laptop(CoreI713thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/8GB)_Capacity_32GB
Key Specs
₹157,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1600 Pixels
2.5 Kg weight
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop in India is Rs. 157,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 ...

The starting price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop in India is Rs. 157,990.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX8 82WK00LPIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 127,990.  It comes in the following colors: Onyx Grey.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16 40 64cm WQXGA IPS 165Hz 300Nits Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA-IPS 165Hz 300Nits Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/2.4Kg), 82Y90042IN
₹153,890 ₹127,990
Buy Now
Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16irx8 82wk00lpin Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details
  • 189 ppi
  • WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Anti-Glare Non-Touch 100%sRGB 300 Nits 165Hz Narrow Bezel Low Blue Light
  • 300 nits
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 165 Hz
  • No
  • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
General Information
  • 363.4 x 260.35 x 22.6 mm
  • Pro 5 16IRX8 (82WK00LPIN)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 22.6 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.5 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • Onyx Grey
Memory
  • 1
  • 32 GB
  • DDR5
  • 1*32 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built In Microphone
  • 1080p
  • Yes
  • Built In Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen)
  • 8 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • 1.5 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • 4-Zone RGB , English
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
  • Yes
  • No
Storage
  • 1 TB
