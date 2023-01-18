 Asus Rog Strix G15 G513ic Hn025w Laptop G513ic Hn025w Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC HN025W Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC HN025W Laptop

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC HN025W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 76,390 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC HN025W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC HN025W Laptop now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P151665/heroimage/asus-g513ic-hn025w-151665-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹76,390
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.10 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹76,390
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    amazon
    ₹ 81,450 M.R.P. ₹105,000
    Buy Now

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC-HN025W Laptop G513IC-HN025W Price in India

    Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC-HN025W Laptop G513IC-HN025W price in India starts at Rs.76,390. The lowest price of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513IC-HN025W Laptop G513IC-HN025W is Rs.81,450 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.

    Asus Rog Strix G15 G513ic Hn025w Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • FHD (Brightness 250nits, NTSC % 45%, SRGB % 62.5%)
    • 144 Hz
    • 141 ppi
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • Asus
    • G513IC-HN025W
    • 64-bit
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 354 x 259 x 20.6  mm
    • 2.10 Kg
    • Eclipse Gray
    Memory
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Built-in array microphone
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 4 GB
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 4800H
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard 4-Zone RGB
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Rog Strix G15 G513ic Hn025w Laptop