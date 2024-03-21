Upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank during Amazon Holi sale! Check out these deals on smartphones under 20

As the festival of colors approaches, Amazon has unveiled its Holi Sale, bringing with it a myriad of exciting discounts and offers on smartphones. For those looking to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank, the Amazon Holi sale presents the perfect opportunity to snag a new smartphone at a pocket-friendly rate. Let's take a closer look at some of the top deals on smartphones under 20000 rupees available during the Amazon Holi Sale. Products included in this article 14% OFF Redmi Note 13 5G (Arctic White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 120Hz Bezel-Less AMOLED | 7.mm Slimmest Note Ever | 108MP Pro-Grade Camera (1,677) 10% OFF OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Chromatic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (46,475) 20% OFF iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box (227) 30% OFF Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,4GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger (19,596) 25% OFF realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger (6,995)

1. Redmi Note 13 5G

One of the standout deals of the Amazon Holi Sale is the Redmi Note 13 5G, which boasts impressive features at an attractive price point. With its 6.67" FHD+ pOLED display, powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor, users can enjoy smooth performance and vibrant visuals. The device's 108MP AI Triple Camera system ensures stunning photography, while its 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps you powered throughout the day.

Specification Details Brand Redmi Model Name Redmi Note 13 5G Operating System Android 13, MIUI 14 Cellular Technology 5G Display 6.67" FHD+ pOLED (1080x2400) Ultra-narrow bezels



2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

For fans of the OnePlus brand, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a compelling option available at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. With its sleek design and impressive specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 108MP main camera, this device offers excellent value for money. The 6.72" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides an immersive viewing experience, while the 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging ensures quick and efficient power-ups.

Specification Details Brand OnePlus Model Name Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Operating System OxygenOS Cellular Technology 5G, 4G LTE Display 6.72 Inches; 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate



3. iQOO Z9 5G

The iQOO Z9 5G is another standout smartphone available at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and a 6.67" 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, this device delivers exceptional performance and visual clarity. Its 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera ensures stunning photography, while the 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology keeps you powered up on the go.

Specification Details Brand iQOO Model Name iQOO Z9 5G Operating System Funtouch OS 14 Based On Android 14 Cellular Technology 5G Display 16.9cm(6.67") 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display



4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung's Galaxy M14 5G is a budget-friendly option for those in search of a reliable smartphone with 5G connectivity. With its Exynos 1330 Octa Core processor and a 6.6" FHD+ display, this device offers smooth performance and vibrant visuals. The device's 50MP triple camera setup allows users to capture stunning photos, while its 6000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Specification Details Brand Samsung Model Name Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Operating System Android 13.0 Cellular Technology 5G Display 16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) LCD, FHD+ resolution



5. realme narzo 60 5G

Last but not least, the realme narzo 60 5G is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone available at an attractive price during the Amazon Holi Sale. With its 6.5" 90Hz Super AMOLED display and ultra-slim design, this device offers a premium look and feel. The phone's 64MP quad-camera system allows users to capture stunning images, while its 5000mAh battery ensures all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging.

Specification Details Brand realme Model Name realme narzo 60 5G Operating System Android 13.0 Cellular Technology 5G Display 6.5" 90Hz Super AMOLED display



The Amazon Holi Sale presents an excellent opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank. With attractive discounts and offers on top smartphone brands, shoppers can find the perfect device to suit their needs and budget. Don't miss out on these incredible deals during the Amazon Holi Sale!