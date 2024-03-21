 Upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank during Amazon Holi sale! Check out these deals on smartphones under 20 | Mobile News

Upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank during Amazon Holi sale! Check out these deals on smartphones under 20

The Amazon Holi sale brings exciting discounts on smartphones under 20000 rupees, making it the perfect opportunity for budget-conscious shoppers to upgrade their devices.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 11:36 IST
From high-refresh-rate displays to powerful processors, explore the best smartphones under 20000 rupees during Amazon Holi sale. (unsplash)
From high-refresh-rate displays to powerful processors, explore the best smartphones under 20000 rupees during Amazon Holi sale. (unsplash)

As the festival of colors approaches, Amazon has unveiled its Holi Sale, bringing with it a myriad of exciting discounts and offers on smartphones. For those looking to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank, the Amazon Holi sale presents the perfect opportunity to snag a new smartphone at a pocket-friendly rate. Let's take a closer look at some of the top deals on smartphones under 20000 rupees available during the Amazon Holi Sale.

14% OFF
Redmi Note 13 5G (Arctic White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5G Ready | 120Hz Bezel-Less AMOLED | 7.mm Slimmest Note Ever | 108MP Pro-Grade Camera
(1,677)
₹17,999 ₹20,999
Buy now
10% OFF
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Chromatic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(46,475)
₹17,999 ₹19,999
Buy now
20% OFF
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
(227)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now
30% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (Smoky Teal,4GB,128GB)|50MP Triple Cam|Segment's Only 6000 mAh 5G SP|5nm Processor|2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update|12GB RAM with RAM Plus|Android 13|Without Charger
(19,596)
₹12,490 ₹17,990
Buy now
25% OFF
realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger
(6,995)
₹14,999 ₹19,999
Buy now

1. Redmi Note 13 5G

One of the standout deals of the Amazon Holi Sale is the Redmi Note 13 5G, which boasts impressive features at an attractive price point. With its 6.67" FHD+ pOLED display, powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 6080 processor, users can enjoy smooth performance and vibrant visuals. The device's 108MP AI Triple Camera system ensures stunning photography, while its 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging keeps you powered throughout the day.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CQPGG8KG-1
SpecificationDetails
BrandRedmi
Model Name
Redmi Note 13 5G
Operating System
Android 13, MIUI 14
Cellular Technology5G
Display
6.67" FHD+ pOLED (1080x2400) Ultra-narrow bezels


 

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

For fans of the OnePlus brand, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a compelling option available at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. With its sleek design and impressive specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 108MP main camera, this device offers excellent value for money. The 6.72" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides an immersive viewing experience, while the 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging ensures quick and efficient power-ups.

B0BY8MCQ9S-2
SpecificationDetails
BrandOnePlus
Model Name
Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
Operating SystemOxygenOS
Cellular Technology5G, 4G LTE
Display
6.72 Inches; 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate


 

3. iQOO Z9 5G

The iQOO Z9 5G is another standout smartphone available at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and a 6.67" 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, this device delivers exceptional performance and visual clarity. Its 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera ensures stunning photography, while the 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology keeps you powered up on the go.

B07WGPBNTC-3
SpecificationDetails
BrandiQOO
Model NameiQOO Z9 5G
Operating System
Funtouch OS 14 Based On Android 14
Cellular Technology5G
Display
16.9cm(6.67") 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display


 

4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung's Galaxy M14 5G is a budget-friendly option for those in search of a reliable smartphone with 5G connectivity. With its Exynos 1330 Octa Core processor and a 6.6" FHD+ display, this device offers smooth performance and vibrant visuals. The device's 50MP triple camera setup allows users to capture stunning photos, while its 6000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage on a single charge.

B0BZCV25LG-4
SpecificationDetails
BrandSamsung
Model Name
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Operating SystemAndroid 13.0
Cellular Technology5G
Display
16.72 centimeters (6.6-inch) LCD, FHD+ resolution


 

5. realme narzo 60 5G

Last but not least, the realme narzo 60 5G is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone available at an attractive price during the Amazon Holi Sale. With its 6.5" 90Hz Super AMOLED display and ultra-slim design, this device offers a premium look and feel. The phone's 64MP quad-camera system allows users to capture stunning images, while its 5000mAh battery ensures all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging.

B0C788SHHC-5
SpecificationDetails
Brandrealme
Model Name
realme narzo 60 5G
Operating SystemAndroid 13.0
Cellular Technology5G
Display
6.5" 90Hz Super AMOLED display


 

The Amazon Holi Sale presents an excellent opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank. With attractive discounts and offers on top smartphone brands, shoppers can find the perfect device to suit their needs and budget. Don't miss out on these incredible deals during the Amazon Holi Sale!

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 11:36 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets