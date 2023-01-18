Asus Rog Zephyrus Duo 16 Gx650rm Ls019ws Laptop Gx650rm Ls019ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650RM LS019WS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650RM LS019WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 249,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650RM LS019WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650RM LS019WS Laptop now with free delivery.