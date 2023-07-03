Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga401ihr Hz070ts Laptop Price in India(03 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 76,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 4800HS Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401IHR HZ070TS Laptop now with free delivery.