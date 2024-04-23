 GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details

GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details

Get ready for the long-awaited GTA 6! Rockstar Games has finally unveiled it, but details like the price and pre-order availability are yet to be disclosed.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 11:50 IST
Icon
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
1/5 PS5 - The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy today. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 825GB NVMe SSD storage. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support. (Unsplash)
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
2/5 Xbox Series X - The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. (Unsplash)
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
3/5 Xbox Series S - The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions. (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 Nintendo Switch - While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Asus ROG Ally - The Asus ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem. (Unsplash)
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
icon View all Images
Rockstar Games teases GTA 6 release, but details on price and pre-orders remain under wraps. (Rockstar Games)

Excitement is mounting in the gaming community as Rockstar Games prepares to unveil GTA 6. The burning questions on everyone's lips: How much will it cost, and when can we pre-order? After more than ten years of speculation, Rockstar Games finally lifted the curtain on GTA 6 in early December. The game promises an unparalleled gaming experience, touted as the largest and most immersive entry in the series.

Details about the release are sparse, with a tentative launch window set for 2025 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S. There's been no word yet on a PC version.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

GTA 6 Price: What to Expect

The pivotal question surrounding GTA 6 is its price. Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about the cost, but industry trends suggest it could be the most expensive title in the series. GTA 5, released in 2013, hit the market at the standard $59.99 USD.

With rising development costs, publishers have explored higher price points. Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA, launched games like NBA 2K24 and Marvel's Midnight Suns at $70 USD instead of the usual $60 USD. Speculation suggests that GTA 6's estimated $2 billion development budget could push its price above $70, although it may still align with industry norms.

Also read: GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want

GTA 6 Pre-Order: When and What to Expect 

Pre-orders for GTA 6 are not yet available. Typically, Rockstar opens pre-orders a few months before the game's release. For example, pre-orders for Red Dead Redemption 2 opened around 130 days before its launch in 2018.

If GTA 6 follows a similar pattern and maintains its rumoured Q1 2025 release, fans might be able to pre-order in September or October 2024.

Rockstar has not disclosed any incentives for pre-ordering GTA 6. In the past, pre-orders have come with digital bonuses. For instance, pre-orders for GTA 5 included instant access to the Atomic Blimp vehicle and a 75% discount coupon for any other Rockstar game. Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-orders offered a unique horse mount and the Outlaw Survival Kit.

Also read: Internet down? 5 best offline games to play when you are not connected online

Speculation is rife about potential in-game currency, exclusive weapons, or vehicles for GTA 6 pre-orders. Early access, a trend seen in games like Call of Duty: MW3 and Bethesda's Starfield, might also be on the cards, giving dedicated fans a head start in the game.

GTA 6 Anticipated Release Date

As the launch of GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S draws nearer in 2025, the gaming community eagerly awaits the unfolding saga, ready to secure pre-orders and dive into the vast virtual world promised by Rockstar Games.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for april 21: win the battle with the top 3 tips gta 5 tops eu charts: ranks among top 10 downloaded ps4 and ps5 games; gta 6 trailer 2 expected soon gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes gta 6: top 5 iconic cars spotted in the trailer set to dominate vice city's streets garena free fire max redeem codes for april 15: exciting weapon skins up for grabs! garena free fire redeem codes for april 22: know how to play mechadrake event and win rewards garena free fire max redeem codes for april 16: ob44 update is on the way! garena free fire redeem codes for april 21: check out 5 powerful weapons to eliminate enemies internet down? 5 best offline games to play when you are not connected online garena free fire max redeem codes for april 20: avatars, weapons skins and more on offer
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to master close-range shooting

Best Deals For You

Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000
Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iPhone 14
Grab a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon; Check offers here
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets