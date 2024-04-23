GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details

Excitement is mounting in the gaming community as Rockstar Games prepares to unveil GTA 6. The burning questions on everyone's lips: How much will it cost, and when can we pre-order? After more than ten years of speculation, Rockstar Games finally lifted the curtain on GTA 6 in early December. The game promises an unparalleled gaming experience, touted as the largest and most immersive entry in the series.

Details about the release are sparse, with a tentative launch window set for 2025 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S. There's been no word yet on a PC version.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

GTA 6 Price: What to Expect

The pivotal question surrounding GTA 6 is its price. Rockstar has remained tight-lipped about the cost, but industry trends suggest it could be the most expensive title in the series. GTA 5, released in 2013, hit the market at the standard $59.99 USD.

With rising development costs, publishers have explored higher price points. Take-Two Interactive, the publisher of GTA, launched games like NBA 2K24 and Marvel's Midnight Suns at $70 USD instead of the usual $60 USD. Speculation suggests that GTA 6's estimated $2 billion development budget could push its price above $70, although it may still align with industry norms.

Also read: GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want

GTA 6 Pre-Order: When and What to Expect

Pre-orders for GTA 6 are not yet available. Typically, Rockstar opens pre-orders a few months before the game's release. For example, pre-orders for Red Dead Redemption 2 opened around 130 days before its launch in 2018.

If GTA 6 follows a similar pattern and maintains its rumoured Q1 2025 release, fans might be able to pre-order in September or October 2024.

Rockstar has not disclosed any incentives for pre-ordering GTA 6. In the past, pre-orders have come with digital bonuses. For instance, pre-orders for GTA 5 included instant access to the Atomic Blimp vehicle and a 75% discount coupon for any other Rockstar game. Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-orders offered a unique horse mount and the Outlaw Survival Kit.

Also read: Internet down? 5 best offline games to play when you are not connected online

Speculation is rife about potential in-game currency, exclusive weapons, or vehicles for GTA 6 pre-orders. Early access, a trend seen in games like Call of Duty: MW3 and Bethesda's Starfield, might also be on the cards, giving dedicated fans a head start in the game.

GTA 6 Anticipated Release Date

As the launch of GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S draws nearer in 2025, the gaming community eagerly awaits the unfolding saga, ready to secure pre-orders and dive into the vast virtual world promised by Rockstar Games.