MKBHD takes tough stand after Canadian mobile skin firm Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer

Dbrand sparks outrage with a racist reply to an Indian techie on X, leading to criticism from YouTuber MKBHD and offering $10,000 as an apology gesture.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 11 2024, 11:34 IST
Dbrand’s reply to Indian techie has sparked a social media controversy, prompting a response from YouTuber MKBHD.
Dbrand’s reply to Indian techie has sparked a social media controversy, prompting a response from YouTuber MKBHD.

Canadian accessories firm Dbrand, which is famous for working with popular content creators like JerryRigEverything, has landed itself in hot waters after its allegedly racist reply to an Indian techie on Elon Musk's X. While the company's social media account is famous for witty replies to customer support requests, its latest tone has sparked outrage, and it even prompted a stern post from popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee, ubiquitously known as MKBHD.

Also Read: boAt better than Apple advertisement - Here's what social media thinks

Dbrand controversy

On Wednesday, Bhuwan Chitransh, an Indian man working in the Netherlands, put up a complaint on X about his MacBook skin changing its colour within months of purchase from Dbrand. “⁦@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?”, he wrote.

Instead of offering a solution for Chitransh's issue, the official Dbrand account replied, “Your last name is basically s**t rash, be serious”. While this may have seemed a witty reply at the time, it quickly attracted backlash with the post attracting over 8 million views. X users expressed their dismay, calling for an apology from the company.

The issue seems to have caught the attention of popular YouTuber MKBHD, who has taken a stand against the Canadian brand. In an X post, MKBHD wrote, “@dbrand Won't be working with dbrand until that original tweet is deleted, at least. You're allowed to make s****y jokes, but the internet has made it pretty clear what it think about this one, and the harm from it is unnecessary. 

I've been around long enough to see a LOT of versions of this in my years. Apologies on the internet tend to come in pairs. The first apology is usually rushed, and later regretted. The second, after some time, is usually more measured and reflective. I'm definitely not asking for a second apology, but I'm definitely asking for the reflective part”.

Also Read: X gives free blue check to big follower accounts

Dbrand's response

In the initial hours, Dbrand remained unapologetic, claiming that its feed was filled with such replies that could give someone a “pearl-clutching heart attack”. However, it has now backtracked and claimed to have offered the Indian techie an apology, along with $10,000 "as a gesture of goodwill”.

In a statement, Dbrand said, “Well that escalated quickly. Yes - we made fun of a guy's name. It was a huge fumble. We apologized to him directly and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill."

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 11:34 IST
