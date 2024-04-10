 Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it | How-to
Google introduces Vids, its new AI-powered video creation app. Know how the new Workspace app works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 09:53 IST
Know all about Google’s new AI-powered video creation app, Vids. (Google)

At Cloud Next 2024, Google announced its plans to bring AI features to the workspace app. However, in other news, the company unveiled its new AI-powered video creation app “Vids” as part of its Workspace apps. With Google Vids, individuals and companies will be able to create compelling videos for presentations, pitch, or introduce new topics. Google Vids is reported to provide easy editing tools, multiple stock videos and images to make the video look attractive. Know more about Google Vids. 

What is Google Vids?


Google Vids is a new AI-powered video creation app which will work as a video, writing, production and editing assistant. The new Vids app can be found next to Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This tool can be used as a “storytelling medium” such as creating salesperson pitches, HR onboarding videos, training videos, and several other purposes. The new Workspace app will include an easy-to-use interface, collaborative features and video-sharing options. 

Also read: Soon you may have to pay to use Google Meet if you want these AI features

How does the Google Vids work?

  1. First, you need to write a text prompt about what kind of video you want to create in the “Describe your idea with goal, audience, and length” section.
  2. Attach the related document along with your prompt by using “@” and select the file from Google Drive.
  3. The Google Vids will automatically generate a storyboard which can be edited or rearranged according to your preferences. 

Also read: Google app on Android to get a new toggle to switch between search and Gemini

4. Then, you will be erected to the next page where you can select a video style which matches your aesthetic preferences.

5. Then Vids will “piece together your first draft with suggested scenes from stock videos, images, and background music.”

Also read: Google Wallet gets a new setting for "Automatically add linked passes”

Google Vids also enables users to add voiceover via Recording Studio or you can also select a preset voice for easy usage, making storytelling fun, quick and easy. Google said, “help anyone become a great storyteller at work.” It is speculated that the AI video creation app is under development. However, Google specified that Vids will be made to the  Workspace Labs in June.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 09:53 IST
