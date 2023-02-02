AnyDesk not working on Windows 11? Fix it THIS way
If you are facing any trouble with AnyDesk, then here are some solutions for you.
AnyDesk comes in handy when it comes to sharing your personal computer remotely with others in order to provide remote control, file transfer, and more. But if you are facing any errors with AnyDesk or frequently getting disconnection problems on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computers, then there is the possibility that you have an unstable internet connection or maybe misconfigured firewall settings. Some other reasons could be Hardware Incompatibility, Corrupted Installation, or may be Anydesk Service itself is not running. But don't worry, here is a quick solution for you to fix AnyDesk!
How to fix AnyDesk on Windows 11 or 10
- If your AnyDesk application is not working, then simply restart your computer as well as the network router.
- If that doesn't work, you should check AnyDesk Server Status by visiting the Anydesk Website. If it's down, then you can't do anything except wait!
- Try to allow AnyDesk through Firewall which can fix the error. To do so, open Settings, go to Privacy & Security, and visit Windows Security. Here, you will find Firewall & network protection. Now tap on Allow an app through the firewall and go to Change settings and select Allow another app. Now, locate AnyDesk and check the Private and Public boxes.
- Try to update AnyDesk to its latest version.
- Try to disable Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6), which is a communication protocol. Go to the Control Panel and select Network and Sharing Center and then tap on change adapter settings. Now, right-click on the connected network and select Properties. Here, uncheck the IPv6 and then relaunch the AnyDesk.
- Perform a Clean Boot: There are chances that third-party applications are causing malfunction to it. Simply running AnyDesk in a clean boot state can help you fix the issue.
- If nothing works, then it is suggested that you should reinstall the AnyDesk app! There is the possibility that it will fix the error.
