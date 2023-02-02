AnyDesk not working on Windows 11? Fix it THIS way

AnyDesk comes in handy when it comes to sharing your personal computer remotely with others in order to provide remote control, file transfer, and more. But if you are facing any errors with AnyDesk or frequently getting disconnection problems on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computers, then there is the possibility that you have an unstable internet connection or maybe misconfigured firewall settings. Some other reasons could be Hardware Incompatibility, Corrupted Installation, or may be Anydesk Service itself is not running. But don't worry, here is a quick solution for you to fix AnyDesk!

How to fix AnyDesk on Windows 11 or 10