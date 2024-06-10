 Msi Pulse 17 Ai C1vgkg 031in Laptop (core Ultra 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

MSI Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG 031IN Laptop

MSI Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG 031IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 174,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H Processor , 12 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Core Black
1 TB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG-031IN Laptop (Core Ultra 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG 031IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 174,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Core Black. The status of MSI Pulse 17 AI C1VGKG 031IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

17 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H

Msi Pulse 17 Ai C1vgkg 031in Laptop (core Ultra 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Pulse 17 Ai C1vgkg 031in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
4
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    12 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Display Size

    17 Inches (43.18 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Pixel Density

    178 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    QHD+ 240Hz 100% DCI-P3 IPS-Level Panel

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Model

    C1VGKG-031IN

  • Colour

    Core Black

  • Thickness

    29.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    383.2 x 279.9 x 29.7 mm

  • Weight

    2.8 Kg weight

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Clock-speed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H

  • Keyboard

    24-Zone RGB Gaming Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

