Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details

The Apple iPhone 13 is now available at a discounted price of Rs.52,990 on Amazon, offering a 12 pct price cut from its original M.R.P. of Rs.59,900.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 20:12 IST
The latest Apple iPhone 13 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990, marking a significant drop from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 59,900. This exclusive offer is inclusive of all taxes, making it an attractive deal for smartphone enthusiasts.

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 boasts a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, offering stunning visuals for all your multimedia needs. Its advanced dual-camera system comprises 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, enhanced with features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode. Additionally, the 12MP TrueDepth front camera ensures impeccable selfies even in low-light conditions.

Also read: Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don't make sense

Exclusive Offers

Customers can avail of attractive offers, including No Cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,569, ensuring convenient payment plans. Moreover, credit cardholders can enjoy EMI interest savings of up to Rs. 2,386.05, further enhancing the affordability of this premium smartphone.

Partner Offers

For those looking to switch to Airtel Postpaid, a special offer awaits with a discount of Rs. 1200 off the purchase price. This partnership deal adds more value to the overall package, providing customers with additional savings and benefits.

Exchange Offers

Customers can also benefit from exchange offers, with potential savings of up to Rs. 27,550. This option allows users to trade in their old devices and receive significant discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 13, making it an even more enticing proposition.

With the price drop and exclusive offers available on Amazon, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 13. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a gaming aficionado, or a multitasking professional, this flagship smartphone offers unparalleled performance and features to meet all your needs. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own the latest iPhone at a discounted price with additional perks and benefits.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 20:11 IST
