GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want

As excitement grows for the next instalment of Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, fans are eagerly compiling wishlists, with a common demand for more immersive roleplaying features similar to those present in the popular GTA San Andreas. The rise of GTA RP communities highlights the demand for richer roleplaying experiences within the GTA universe. Here are five key features from San Andreas that players are hoping to see in GTA 6.

1. GTA 6: Enhanced Weapon Skills

GTA San Andreas introduced a dynamic weapon skill system where proficiency with firearms improved through consistent use. This feature not only added depth to gameplay but also provided advantages in combat scenarios. From dual-wielding to reduced recoil, mastering weapons became a rewarding aspect of the game, amplifying immersion. GTA 6 would benefit from a similar system, offering players a more nuanced approach to combat.

2. GTA 6: Extensive Character Customisation

One of the hallmarks of GTA San Andreas was its robust character customisation options. Players could tailor CJ's appearance with a plethora of clothing, hairstyles, and tattoos, allowing for diverse roleplaying experiences. Whether dressing as a gang member or a business mogul, the level of personalisation was unparalleled. GTA 6 should aim to replicate this depth, providing players with the freedom to craft unique personas.

3. GTA 6: Fitness and Gyms

The inclusion of gyms in GTA San Andreas added a layer of realism rarely seen in open-world games. Players could sculpt CJ's physique through weightlifting and cardio exercises, affecting his abilities in-game. This level of detail contributed to immersion and could greatly enhance the roleplaying aspect of GTA 6 if reintroduced.

4. GTA 6: Special Statistics

Respect and Sex Appeal were integral components of CJ's journey in GTA San Andreas. Earning respect through gang activities and managing sex appeal through attire and vehicles added depth to character progression. GTA 6 could utilise similar mechanics to further immerse players in the game world.

5. GTA 6: Vehicle Skills

In GTA San Andreas, driving skills improved over time, affecting how vehicles handled. From smoother turns to advanced manoeuvres, mastering vehicle skills was rewarding. Implementing a similar system in GTA 6 would not only enhance gameplay but also add another layer of immersion.

As fans eagerly await GTA 6, adding these role-playing features from GTA San Andreas might take the game experience to new heights. With the perfect mix of nostalgia and creativity, Rockstar Games has the potential to make a genuinely memorable sequel.