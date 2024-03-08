 Top 5 Women's Day gift ideas: From headphones to speakers, check out the top picks from Sony | Wearables News
Top 5 Women's Day gift ideas: From headphones to speakers, check out the top picks from Sony

Looking for Women's Day gift ideas? Check out the top 5 Sony gadgets such as earbuds, headphones, speakers, and much more.

By: HT TECH
Mar 08 2024, 16:25 IST
Women's Day gift ideas
Check out the top 5 Women's Day gift ideas from Sony.

Women's Day gift ideas: In search of tech gadgets for the special and inspiring women in your life? Be it a friend, sister, mother or partner, showering them with gifts is a great move to acknowledge their presence and all they bring to your life. There is nothing better than gifting your loved ones with a gift they deserve for all the hard work they put in every day. To help you with your gift research, we have curated a list of top tech gadgets from Sony. From headphones to speakers, check out the list of top 5 Women's Day gift ideas.

Top 5 Women's Day gift ideas

  1. Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: The Sony headphones are powered by an Integrated Processor and an HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 which controls 8 microphones for effective noise cancellation. It also comes with touch controls to Pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, and activate voice assistant. It offers up to up to 30 hours of battery life.

 

2. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: The Sony earbuds feature Dynamic Driver X for crystal clear sound. It has adaptive sound control which utilizes AI for an amazing listening experience. The earbuds come with two proprietary processors that cancel more external noise. It claims to offer up to 24 hours of listening time.

Also read: Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones with ANC launched in India! Check features, price and more

3. Sony Alpha ZV-E1 Vlog Camera: If you have a woman in life who loves to create vlogs and content then gifting a camera would be a perfect choice. It is powered by the BIONZ XR image processing engine which can handle AI processing for wider, more accurate subject recognition. It also features a 35-mm full-frame image sensor for exceptional performance.

4. Sony Float Run Headphones: If you are looking for a gift for someone who is a fitness enthusiast, then Sony Float Run Headphones would be a perfect choice. These headphones are specifically designed for running, cycling, hiking and other sports. It features 16mm drivers which gives a great listening experience.

5. Sony SRS-XV500 Bluetooth Speaker: Songs make very women groove and gifting a high-quality speaker would come in handy. These Bluetooth speakers offer amazing sound quality and claim to provide non-stop music up to 25 hours of battery life. It also features ambient party lighting and has an IPX4 splash-resistant design.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 16:25 IST
