iPad Air 2024 launch: Better camera, mini-LED display and what more to expect from Apple

Apple enthusiasts have more to look forward to this year with the impending release of a revamped iPad Air. The tech giant appears set to deliver one of the most significant updates to the iPad Air series yet, introducing new features and design changes that align it closely with the premium iPad Pro lineup.

New Form Factor

Building on the 2020 redesign that introduced a 10.9-inch display and a sleek flat-edged design, Apple is now expanding the iPad Air lineup with a larger 12.9-inch model. This will mark a departure from the single size available so far, mirroring the bifurcated display options seen in the iPad Pro range, reported 9to5mac.

mini-LED Display Option

The 12.9-inch iPad Air is set to feature a mini-LED display, offering superior contrast, brightness, and power efficiency compared to traditional LCD panels. This tech upgrade promises a more vibrant and energy-efficient viewing experience, distinguishing the larger iPad Air from its 10.9-inch counterpart.

Bigger Camera Bump

Leaked schematics hint at a redesigned camera bump for the new iPad Air models. A vertically-oriented camera module could be in the works, potentially accommodating new camera features and a much-anticipated flash. This change could hint at Apple's plans to enhance the device's photography capabilities.

No New Magic Keyboard

While the iPad Pro is rumoured to get a revamped Magic Keyboard with an aluminium design, the iPad Air will continue to support the existing Magic Keyboard. This differentiation could serve as an incentive for users considering the pricier iPad Pro model.

Landscape Front-Facing Camera

The upcoming iPad Air is expected to relocate its front-facing FaceTime camera from the top bezel to the landscape side. This adjustment aims to improve camera alignment when the device is used in landscape mode or paired with the Magic Keyboard.

The forthcoming iPad Air promises a blend of familiar design elements with innovative upgrades. With enhanced display technology, potential camera improvements, and a possible boost in performance courtesy of the M2 or M3 chip, the new iPad Air could be a compelling option for those eyeing a mid-range Apple tablet. Stay tuned for the official release in the coming weeks, which might also unveil new colour variants for the device.

