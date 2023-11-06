6000 mAh battery mobile phones: Samsung to Redmi, check out these 5 top handsets

6000 mAh battery mobile phones: If your smartphone's battery drains within a short span of time, then it means you need to change your handset and get one with a long-lasting battery. Since most of us use our smartphones almost all the time for various purposes related to work and entertainment, it leads to draining our phone's battery very easily. Therefore, it is necessary to have a smartphone with an excellent battery life, preferably a 6000 mAh mobile phone. Given below is a list of 5 6000 mAh battery mobile phones. Check out the details of these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

This smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor, which supports 5G connectivity on 12 bands, ensuring a true 5G experience. The smartphone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The standout feature here is its 6000mAh battery, providing long-lasting life. The device runs on Android 13 and is set to receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The maximum retail price of this device is Rs.24499.

TECNO Pova 5

This smartphone features an impressive 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The standout feature is its 6000mAh battery, which is paired with segment-first 45W ultra-fast charging, allowing the battery to reach 50% capacity in just 21 minutes. The device has a large 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a 50MP AI dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, it's equipped with the 6nm Helio G99 processor, making it ideal for gaming and multitasking. The price of the TECNO Pova 5 is Rs.12990.

Motorola G54 5G

This smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 16MP front camera for high-quality photos and videos. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, promising a smooth user experience, especially for gaming and multitasking. It also features a massive 6000mAh battery, and it supports TurboPower 33W charging for quick recharging. The price of the Motorola G54 5G is Rs.23990.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

This smartphone is equipped with a powerful Exynos 1330 Octa Core 5nm processor, and it runs on the latest Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 interface. This smartphone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.6-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution. The device has a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 13MP front camera for photography and video needs. One of its key attractions is the 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is Rs.18990.

Redmi 9 Power

This too is a 6000mAh battery mobile phone, ensuring long-lasting usage. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, running on Android 10.0. The device features a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen, providing a vibrant visual experience. It boasts a 48MP quad-camera setup, making it a suitable choice for photography enthusiasts. The maximum retail price of the Redmi 9 Power is Rs.13999.

